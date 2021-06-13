Georgia makes Smith Gilbert first female to coach men’s team

Georgia has made school history by naming former Southern California coach Caryl Smith Gilbert the men’s and women’s track and field coach.

Smith Gilbert becomes the first female coach to head a Georgia's men's program.

“It’s an honor to be Georgia’s first female head coach of a men’s sport,” Smith Gilbert said. "I firmly believe we can continue to build upon UGA’s strong program and compete for and win SEC and national championships. I am excited to get started in Athens.”

Smith Gilbert coached the USC women to their third NCAA outdoors championship Saturday and the men's team to a top-five finish.

Smith Gilbert replaces Petros Kyprianou, who was head coach for the past six years and part of the program since 2008. Kyprianou led the Georgia women to a third-place finish at the NCAA championships. The Georgia men finished eighth.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said Smith Gilbert “is a phenomenal coach, skilled motivator and strong leader who will make our entire program better.”

Led by Smith Gilbert, the USC women won two NCAA titles.

“In eight seasons leading our program, Caryl established USC track and field as a national force,” said USC athletic director Mike Bohn.