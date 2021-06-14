New star: Huske claims spot on Olympic swim team in 100 fly

Torri Huske reacts after winning the Women's 100 Butterfly during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

Two more Olympic rookies locked up their spots for the Tokyo Games, with teenager Torri Huske capturing the women’s 100-meter butterfly and Michael Andrew holding on to win the men's 100 breaststroke at the U.S. swimming trials Monday night.

Huske was under world-record pace at the turn but faded just a bit on the return leg. Still, she touched first in 55.66 seconds, breaking the national mark of 55.78 that she set the previous night in the semifinals.

The 18-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, came up short of the world record (55.48) set five years ago by Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom at the Rio Games.

“I don't even know what to do,” Huske said. “I’ve been thinking about this a lot. I feel like it hasn’t really sunk in. It’s really crazy.”

An even younger swimmer, 16-year-old Claire Curzan of Cary, North Carolina, took the expected second spot on the Olympic team at 56.43.

Andrew has taken an unorthodox path to the Olympic team. He turned pro at age 14 and was trained by his father in a backyard pool, using methods that stressed short bursts of sprint swimming over the grueling routine of endless laps.

It paid off in Omaha. The 22-year-old Andrew pulled ahead on the outward lap and desperately held on at the end, touching in 58.73.

Andrew Wilson was second, just one-hundredth of a second behind. He is also expected to make the Olympic team.

Just missing out was Nic Fink, who settled for third in 58.80.

In a sign of an expected changing of the guard on the women's team, Huske and Curzan knocked off 2016 Olympian Kelsi Dahlia, who was known as Kelsi Worrell when she competed in Rio.

Dahlia was fourth in 56.80.

Huske is one the swimmers who benefited from an extra year of training when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed a year because of the pandemic.

She is set to attend Stanford in the fall.

“I feel like (the one-year delay) really helped me because I was able to work on my strength training,” Huske said. “I feel like it makes a big difference in my second 50. I tend to fly and die — how fast can I go out and hang on.”

The spotlight for the second night of the trials was on Katie Ledecky, who was a heavy favorite in the women's 400 freestyle.

