LEADING OFF: Another injury for deGrom, Ohtani to pitch

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:

___

AILING ACE

Jacob deGrom once again has Mets fans crossing their fingers after leaving his start Wednesday with right shoulder soreness.

One outing after being pulled from a gem against San Diego with right flexor tendinitis, deGrom exited after three perfect innings against the Chicago Cubs. He struck out eight, the first time a pitcher has punched out at least eight over three perfect innings since at least 1901, per STATS.

The team did not immediately announce how long deGrom might be out, or if he’ll need an MRI or other medical testing.

DeGrom pitched one-hit ball over six scoreless innings against the Padres on Friday night before leaving with the flexor issue in his right arm. He had an MRI the next day that revealed no damage, and he resumed his usual between-start routine. He started Wednesday on his standard four days of rest.

DeGrom lowered his ERA to 0.54, the best ever by a pitcher through 11 starts. He also had an RBI single, raising his average to .423 in what could be an MVP season for the 32-year-old if he stays healthy. DeGrom has driven in six runs and allowed only four earned runs.

DOING IT ALL

Shohei Ohtani is back on the mound for the Angels, a day after hitting his 19th home run of the season.

Ohtani homered for the second straight day in an 8-4 loss at Oakland. He also neatly bunted against the shift for a single and then stole his team-leading 10th base.

Ohtani is 2-1 with a 2.85 ERA in nine starts for Los Angeles, striking out 68 in 47 1/3 innings. The right-hander will be home to pitch against Detroit, which is fresh from posting a three-game sweep in Kansas City.

VIEW FROM THE HILL

Tampa Bay lefty Rich Hill makes his final start before Major League Baseball’s ban on grip-enhancing substances takes effect.

The 41-year-old Hill (5-2, 3.38 ERA) pitches at Seattle.

On Wednesday, Hill said the players’ union “dropped the ball” when it came to this week’s announcement from MLB about the new policy. MLB said pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games starting Monday for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs.

“I think this falls on the PA, the players’ association,” he said. “I think that this is where something should have been done. The players’ association had the opportunity to work with MLB, and MLB used their strong hand to put it on the players, and that’s unfortunate that this is what happened.’’

NO-NO SHOWS

San Diego right-hander Joe Musgrove (4-6, 2.50) and Cincinnati left-hander Wade Miley (6-4, 2.92) will face off in a showdown of pitchers who have thrown no-hitters this season. Musgrove threw the season's first no-hitter on April 9, also the first in Padres franchise history. Miley had the fourth of the season on May 7.