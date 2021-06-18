Tampa Bay takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against New York

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division during the regular season)

Uniondale, New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders +112, Lightning -134; over/under is 5

NHL PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND: Lightning lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Islanders in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Lightning won the previous meeting 2-1.

The Islanders are 21-4-3 at home. New York averages just 2.7 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Ross Johnston leads them averaging 0.7.

The Lightning are 15-10-3 on the road. Tampa Bay is ninth in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Brayden Point with 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 18 goals and has 33 points. Mathew Barzal has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Point leads the Lightning with 23 goals and has 48 points. Steven Stamkos has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Islanders: Averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Lightning: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.