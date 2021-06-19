DA: Officers won’t face charges in Mooresville shooting

A special prosecutor in North Carolina says two police officers will not face criminal charges over the shooting death of a Mooresville man.

The Charlotte Observer reported Friday that Randolph County District Attorney Andy Gregson had cleared the officers. Mooresville is north of Charlotte.

Gregson said in a statement that officers Alexander Arndt and Christopher Novelli reasonably feared for their lives when they fired high-powered rifles dozens of times at Chris Craven outside his home in August.

Police said Craven was wearing a holster. Gregson said that a pistol that Craven had legally purchased was found near his body. An autopsy found that he was shot at least 15 times.

Craven, 38, was a parts department employee for Rick Hendrick’s NASCAR racing team. Craven's wife, Amy Craven, told the Observer earlier this month that Craven was having a mental health crisis and had complied with police commands.

Family attorney Alex Heroy told the Observer earlier this month that bodycam video released to the family shows officers 20 to 25 feet from Craven when the shooting began.

Gregson said the officers were informed that Craven had committed a domestic assault and was suicidal. The prosecutor said both officers saw Craven “reach into his waistband with his right hand and pull out a pistol.”

Gregson took over the investigation because Iredell County District Attorney Sarah Kirkman had recused herself from the case.