U.S. Olympic swimming team
The United States swimming team for the Tokyo Olympics, with name, age, hometown and events:
WOMEN
Haley Anderson, 29, Granite Bay, California, 10-kilometer marathon
Phoebe Bacon, 18, Chevy Chase, Maryland, 200 backstroke
Erika Brown, 22, Charlotte, North Carolina, 100 freestyle
Claire Curzan, 16, Cary North Carolina, 100 butterfly
Catie DeLoof, 24, Grosse Point, Michigan, 4x100 freestyle relay
Kate Douglass, 19, Pelham, New York, 200 individual medley
Hali Flickinger, 26, Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, 200 butterfly, 400 individual medley
Brooke Forde, 22, Louisville, Kentucky, 4x200 freestyle relay
Katie Grimes, 15, Las Vegas, 800 freestyle
Natalie Hinds, 27, Midland, Texas, 4x100 freestyle relay
Torri Huske, 18, Arlington, Virginia, 100 butterfly
Lydia Jacoby, 17, Seward, Alaska, 100 breaststroke
Lilly King, 24, Evansville, Indiana, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke
Annie Lazor, 26, Beverly Hills, Michigan, 200 breaststroke
Katie Ledecky, 24, Bethesda, Maryland, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 800 freestyle, 1,500 freestyle
Paige Madden, 22, Mobile, Alabama, 400 freestyle, 4x200 freestyle relay
Simone Manuel, 24, Sugar Land, Texas, 50 freestyle
Katie McLaughlin, 23, Dana Point, California, 4x200 freestyle relay
Allison Schmitt, 31, Canton, Michigan, 200 freestyle, 4x100 freestyle relay
Bella Sims, 16, Las Vegas, 4x200 freestyle relay
Regan Smith, 19, Lakeville, Minnesota, 100 backstroke, 200m butterfly
Olivia Smoliga, 26, Glenview, Illinois, 4x100 freestyle relay
Erica Sullivan, 20, Las Vegas, 1,500 freestyle
Ashley Twichell, 32, Fayetteville, New York, 10k marathon
Alex Walsh, 19, Nashville, Tennessee, 200 individual medley
Abbey Weitzeil, 24, Santa Clarita, California, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle
Emma Weyant, 19, Sarasota, Florida, 400 individual medley
Rhyan White, 21, Herriman , Utah, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke
MEN
Michael Andrew, 22, Encinitas, California, 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley
Zach Apple, 24, Trenton, Ohio, 100 freestyle, 4x200 freestyle relay
Hunter Armstrong, 20, Dover, Ohio, 100 backstroke
Bowe Becker, 23, Las Vegas, 4x100 freestyle relay
Gunnar Bentz, 25, Atlanta, 200 butterfly
Michael Brinegar, 21, Columbus, Indiana, 800 freestyle, 1,500 freestyle
Patrick Callan, 21, Owasso, Oklahoma, 4x200 freestyle relay
Brooks Curry, 20, Dunwoody, Georgia, 4x100 freestyle relay
Caeleb Dressel, 24, Green Cove Spring, Florida, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly
Nic Fink, 27, Morristown, New Jersey, 200 breaststroke
Bobby Finke, 21, Clearwater, Florida, 800 freestyle, 1,500 freestyle
Townley Haas, 24, Richmond, Virginia, 200 freestyle
Zach Harting, 23, Madison, Alabama, 200 butterfly
Chase Kalisz, 27, Bel Air, Maryland, 200 individual medley, 400 individual medley
Drew Kibler, 21, Carmel, Indiana, 4x200 freestyle relay
Jay Litherland, 25, Alpharetta, Georgia, 400 individual medley
Bryce Mefford, 22, El Dorado Hills, California, 200 backstroke
Jake Mitchell, 19, Carmel, Indiana, 400 freestyle
Ryan Murphy, 25, Jacksonville, Florida, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke
Blake Pieroni, 25, Valparaiso, Indiana, 4x100 freestyle relay
Andrew Seliskar, 24, McLean, Virginia, 4x200 freestyle relay
Tom Shields, 29, Huntington Beach, California, 100 butterfly
Kieran Smith, 21, Ridgefield, Connecticut, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
Jordan Wilimovsky, 27, Malibu, California, 10k marathon
Andrew Wilson, 27, Bethesda, Maryland, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke
Women’s Head Coach: Greg Meehan
Men’s Head Coach: Dave Durden
Marathon Swimming Coach: Catherine Kase
Assistant Coaches: Peter Andrew, Jack Bauerle, Bob Bowman, Todd DeSorbo, Ray Looze, Teri McKeever, Anthony Nesty, Gregg Troy
