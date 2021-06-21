Columbus takes on Philadelphia after Zardes’ 2-goals game

Columbus Crew (4-2-2) vs. Philadelphia Union (4-2-3)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -152, Columbus +365, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits Philadelphia after Gyasi Zardes scored two goals against Chicago.

The Union went 14-4-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 10-0-1 at home. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 25.

The Crew put together a 12-6-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-5-5 in road matches. Columbus scored 46 goals last season and registered 33 assists.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Daniel Gazdag (injured), Jose Martinez, Jack de Vries (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

Columbus: Eloy Room, Perry Kitchen (injured), Artur (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).