Toronto FC aims to stop 3-game slide with victory over Nashville SC

Toronto FC (1-5-2) vs. Nashville SC (2-1-5)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -105, Toronto FC +266, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC looks to stop a three-game losing streak when it visits Nashville SC.

Nashville SC went 8-7-8 overall and 4-2-5 at home in the 2020 season. Nashville SC averaged 1.2 goals on 4.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Toronto FC compiled a 13-5-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 6-3-2 in road matches. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Daniel Rios (injured), Brian Anunga (injured), Jhonder Cadiz.

Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Erickson Gallardo (injured), Jozy Altidore, Yeferson Soteldo (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).