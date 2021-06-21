Odorizzi, Astros to face Akin, Orioles

Houston Astros (43-28, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-48, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (1-3, 5.68 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-2, 5.76 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +145, Astros -166; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros head to face the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

The Orioles are 12-23 in home games in 2020. Baltimore is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 52 total runs batted in.

The Astros are 17-15 on the road. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .342, good for first in the league. Carlos Correa leads the lineup with a mark of .389.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 86 hits and has 25 RBIs.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 16 home runs and is slugging .512.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .211 batting average, 6.61 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Astros: 8-2, .302 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Kyle Tucker: (health protocols), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).