Scherzer expected to start for the Nationals against Phillies

Washington Nationals (33-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (34-35, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (5-4, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-3, 2.15 ERA, .92 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Washington will square off on Tuesday.

The Phillies are 17-17 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .308, led by J.T. Realmuto with a mark of .386.

The Nationals are 12-14 in division games. The Washington offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .313.

The Phillies won the last meeting 12-6. Sam Coonrod notched his first victory and Realmuto went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Kyle Finnegan registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 15 home runs and is batting .238.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Nationals with 18 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 8-2, .277 batting average, 1.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Jean Segura: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), Andrew Knapp: (concussion).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Max Scherzer: (groin), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique).