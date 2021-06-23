Oakland’s Chapman puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rangers

Oakland Athletics (45-30, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (26-47, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-7, 5.60 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +132, Athletics -152; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Oakland will meet on Wednesday.

The Rangers are 9-17 against opponents from the AL West. Texas is slugging .373 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .528 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Athletics are 14-14 against teams from the AL West. Oakland's team on-base percentage of .319 is fourth in the American League. Mark Canha leads the club with an OBP of .379.

The Athletics won the last meeting 13-6. Cole Irvin earned his fifth victory and Ramon Laureano went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Taylor Hearn took his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 84 hits and has 28 RBIs.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 20 home runs and is batting .303.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .239 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .279 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist).