Portland Timbers host Minnesota United FC in conference action

Minnesota United FC (3-4-2) vs. Portland Timbers (4-4-1)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 11 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -106, Minnesota United FC +239, Draw +291; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers face Minnesota United FC in Western Conference action.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 6-4-2 at home in the 2020 season. Portland scored 55 goals last season and had 41 assists.

Minnesota United FC went 9-5-7 overall and 4-4-4 on the road in the 2020 season. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Sebastian Blanco (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Steve Clark (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Diego Chara (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Yimmi Chara, Larrys Mabiala (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Jukka Raitala.