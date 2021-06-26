Giants in action against the Athletics following Cueto’s strong showing

Oakland Athletics (46-32, second in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (49-26, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (7-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (6-3, 4.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -120, Athletics +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Johnny Cueto. Cueto threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with six strikeouts against Oakland.

The Giants are 25-10 on their home turf. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .320, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the lineup with a mark of .399.

The Athletics are 21-14 in road games. Oakland has hit 98 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Matt Olson leads them with 20, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 2-0. Johnny Cueto recorded his sixth victory and Curt Casali went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Sean Manaea registered his fourth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 16 home runs and has 50 RBIs.

Olson leads the Athletics with 20 home runs and is slugging .595.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .307 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee), Buster Posey: (undisclosed).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mark Canha: (hip).