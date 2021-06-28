Schwarber mashes 2 more, Nats inch closer to Mets in NL East

Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber celebrates his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP

Kyle Schwarber homered twice, becoming the first player in major league history to hit 15 home runs in a 17-day span, and the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 8-4 on Monday night.

Schwarber socked a 1-0 fastball from Jared Eickhoff an estimated 439 feet into the upper deck in right field in the first inning. It was his sixth leadoff homer this season, and Trea Turner followed with a 435-foot bomb to left to make it 2-0.

Schwarber took Eickhoff (0-1) deep again in the fifth inning, his 24th of the year.

The Nationals have won 12 of 15 to return to .500 and move within three games of the first-place Mets in the NL East.

Ryan Zimmerman had a pinch-hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning for the Nationals after New York had cut the lead to 5-4.

Paolo Espino (2-2) threw five scoreless innings in a spot start. Brad Hand got five outs for his 17th save.

ANGELS 5, YANKEES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pounded his hardest-hit home run of the season, José Suarez pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run relief after Dylan Bundy threw up on the mound because of heat exhaustion and Los Angeles beat New York.

Ohtani connected for a 117.2 mph drive to right off Michael King (0-4) in a two-run first that also included Jared Walsh’s RBI double. The home run was the major league-leading 26th for Ohtani, who is slated to pitch Wednesday night.

Suarez (3-1) entered in the second after Bundy allowed Gio Urshela’s tying home run and Miguel Andújar’s single. With sweat dripping off the bill of his cap, Bundy stepped back off the mound, bent over and vomited on the 90-degree night.

Raisel Iglesias struck out the side for his 14th save in 17 chances.

REDS 12, PHILLIES 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellano hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and drove in a career-high seven runs as Cincinnati beat Philadelphia.

Cincinnati trailed 4-2 before Castellanos connected for his sixth career grand slam, driving a 1-1 fastball from Neftali Feliz (0-1) deep to center for his 15th homer.

It was Feliz’s first big league appearance since 2017. He came on after Bailey Falter pitched four innings of one-run ball in relief of Spencer Howard.

Alec Bohm and Ronald Torreyes each drove in two runs for the Phillies.

Heath Hembree (2-3) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

INDIANS 13, TIGERS 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez homered and drove in five runs, Austin Hedges had a two-run shot and Cleveland blasted Detroit.

Ramírez connected for a three-run drive in the fourth inning off rookie Matt Manning (1-2) as the Indians opened a seven-game homestand with season highs in runs and hits (19).

Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera connected for his 493rd homer, tying him with Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 28th on the career list.

Indians rookie Eli Morgan (1-2) held the Tigers in check for five innings to get his first big league win.

RED SOX 6, ROYALS 5

BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered twice, the second a 434-foot solo shot over the Green Monster to break a sixth-inning tie, and Boston rallied for a four-run deficit to beat Kansas City.

Kiké Hernández led off the bottom of the first with a home run for the second straight game, Bobby Dalbec also homered and Renfroe had a two-run shot in the fourth as Boston came back after falling behind 5-1.

The score was 5-5 in the sixth when Renfroe’s second homer, off Josh Staumont (0-2), banged off a billboard above Lansdowne Street.

Hirokazu Sawamura (4-0) got four outs in relief of starter Garrett Richards. Matt Barnes came in for the ninth to earn his 17th save.

ROCKIES 2, PIRATES 0

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings before leaving with an apparent leg injury suffered while running the bases, Elías Díaz homered and Colorado beat Pittsburgh.

Yonathan Daza had an RBI triple and an over-the-shoulder catch of Erik Gonzalez’s deep flyball to the center field warning track.

The Pirates had six hits, all singles. Daniel Bard got the last three outs for his 11th save in 16 chances.

Freeland (1-2) allowed three hits and struck out seven in his seventh start of the season. Tyler Anderson (3-8) went five innings and allowed two runs on five hits.