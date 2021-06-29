Maryland adding transfer Pavlo Dziuba from Arizona State

Ukrainian forward Pavlo Dziuba is transferring from Arizona State to Maryland.

Maryland announced the addition of Dziuba on Tuesday. Dziuba played in eight games last season as a freshman for the Sun Devils.

The 6-foot-8 Dziuba doesn't turn 18 until next month. He played a career-high 10 minutes against UCLA on Jan. 7.

“We are excited to welcome Pavlo to our program from Arizona State, where he was one of the youngest players in Division I men’s basketball last season,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “Pavlo has tremendous upside and possesses the size and skill to significantly bolster our frontcourt.”

Dziuba is the fourth scholarship transfer to be added to the Maryland program this offseason, joining Qudus Wahab, Fatts Russell and Ian Martinez.