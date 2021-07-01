Sports

Acuña scratched from Braves’ lineup with mid-back tightness

The Associated Press

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. gestures as he scores on his home run in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. gestures as he scores on his home run in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) John Bazemore AP
ATLANTA

Ronald Acuña Jr. was a late scratch with mid-back tightness from the Atlanta Braves’ game against the New York Mets on Thursday night.

Acuña leads the NL in runs, ranks second in stolen bases and third in homers. He was taken out of the lineup less than 20 minutes before the first pitch.

Ehire Adrianza was batting leadoff and playing right field in Acuña’s spot.

Acuña showed no signs of an injury in Wednesday’s 20-2 win over the Mets as he hit a 447-foot homer.

  Comments  

Sports

Mississippi State plans parade to mark baseball championship

July 01, 2021 9:16 PM

Sports

Pittsburgh takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with Milwaukee

July 01, 2021 9:16 PM

Sports

Tokyo 2020: China looks to repeat Olympic diving dominance

July 01, 2021 9:17 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service