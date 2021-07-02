Pepi leads FC Dallas against Vancouver following 2-goal showing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-6-2) vs. FC Dallas (2-4-4)

Frisco, Texas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -139, Vancouver +354, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Ricardo Pepi leads FC Dallas into a matchup with Vancouver after a two-goal performance against New England.

FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall a season ago while going 7-1-4 at home. FC Dallas averaged 1.3 goals on 4.5 shots on goal per game last season.

The Whitecaps finished 9-14-0 overall and 3-9-0 on the road a season ago. Vancouver scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Szabolcs Schon, Matt Hedges (injured), Beni Redzic (injured).

Vancouver: Bruno Gaspar (injured), Ali Adnan, Tosaint Ricketts (injured).