Cifuentes scores, LAFC beats Salt Lake 1-0 for 1st road win

Los Angeles FC defender Eddie Segura, left, heads the ball away from Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach during an MLS soccer match in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP) AP

José Cifuentes scored in the 69th minute and Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Saturday night for its first road victory of the season.

Cifuentes finished Eddie Segura’s cross from just behind the penalty spot into the right corner. Carlos Vela played a heel flick to Segura to get him an opening on the right side of the area.

Three minutes later, Segura made the defensive play of the match for LAFC (4-4-3), clearing off the line a sure goal by Rubio Rubín.

Real Salt Lake (3-3-4) was shut out for the second time this season.