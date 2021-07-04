Flexen scheduled to start for Seattle against Texas

Texas Rangers (33-50, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (44-40, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-7, 5.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (6-3, 3.97 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -144, Rangers +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to play the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The Mariners are 25-17 in home games in 2020. Seattle has a collective on-base percentage of .293, led by Ty France with a mark of .350.

The Rangers are 13-29 in road games. The Texas offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .270.

The Rangers won the last meeting 7-3. Jordan Lyles earned his fourth victory and Eli White went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Marco Gonzales registered his fifth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 18 home runs and has 47 RBIs.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 20 home runs and is slugging .526.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .240 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rangers: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm), Sam Huff: (hamstring).