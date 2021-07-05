Fried expected to start for the Braves against Pirates

Atlanta Braves (41-42, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (30-53, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (5-4, 4.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-3, 5.65 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +166, Braves -193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Atlanta will face off on Monday.

The Pirates are 17-24 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh's lineup has 63 home runs this season, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 15 homers.

The Braves have gone 17-20 away from home. Atlanta is slugging .423 as a unit. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .595.

The Braves won the last meeting 7-1. Max Fried secured his second victory and Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Atlanta. JT Brubaker registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 15 home runs and has 46 RBIs.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 83 hits and has 59 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .194 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Braves: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Gregory Polanco: (hip), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).