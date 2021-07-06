deGrom scheduled to start for New York against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (51-35, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (44-37, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-5, 0.00 ERA) Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-2, .95 ERA, .54 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -277, Brewers +229; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Mets Tuesday.

The Mets are 25-11 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Dominic Smith leads the team with a mark of .259.

The Brewers have gone 25-17 away from home. Milwaukee is slugging .378 as a unit. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .475.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-2. Seth Lugo notched his second victory and Pete Alonso went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for New York. Brandon Woodruff took his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 45 RBIs and is batting .255.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 15 home runs and is batting .244.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Corbin Burnes: (knee), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).