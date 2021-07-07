Dodgers to take on Marlins on the road

Los Angeles Dodgers (53-33, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (37-47, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (10-3, 3.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -105, Dodgers -117; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to face the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

The Marlins are 20-18 on their home turf. The Miami offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Dodgers have gone 25-20 away from home. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .331 this season, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .408.

The Marlins won the last meeting 2-1. David Hess earned his second victory and Marte went 1-for-4 for Miami. Blake Treinen took his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 73 hits and has 53 RBIs.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 34 extra base hits and is batting .243.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .245 batting average, 1.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), John Curtiss: (neck), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (foot), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).