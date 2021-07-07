Mize, Tigers to face Gibson, Rangers

Detroit Tigers (39-47, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (34-52, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (5-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (6-0, 1.98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -150, Tigers +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Detroit will face off on Wednesday.

The Rangers are 21-22 on their home turf. Texas has hit 103 home runs as a team this season. Adolis Garcia leads them with 21, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

The Tigers have gone 18-25 away from home. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with a mark of .353.

The Rangers won the last meeting 10-5. John King notched his seventh victory and John Hicks went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Daniel Norris took his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 59 RBIs and is batting .276.

Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 16 home runs and has 49 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .260 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Alex Lange: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Daz Cameron: (toe), Niko Goodrum: (finger).