Phoenix takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -5.5; over/under is 220.5

NBA FINALS: Suns lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Suns won the previous meeting 118-105. Chris Paul scored 32 points to help lead Phoenix to the victory and Khris Middleton totaled 29 points in defeat for Milwaukee.

The Suns have gone 27-9 at home. Phoenix has a 9-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bucks are 20-16 on the road. Milwaukee is 36-9 when winning the rebound battle and averages 48.1 rebounds per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 10.5 rebounds and averages 14.4 points. Devin Booker is averaging 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has shot 56.9% and is averaging 28.1 points for the Bucks. Middleton is averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Suns: Averaging 109.4 points, 44.0 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points on 43.1% shooting.

Bucks: Averaging 109.6 points, 49.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points on 44.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: day to day (knee).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).