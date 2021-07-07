Ohtani’s 32nd home run helps Angels beat Red Sox 5-4

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani steps out of the box during his at-bat in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 32nd homer, a season high by a Japanese player in the major leagues, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Wednesday.

Fellow All-Star Jared Walsh homered twice for the Angels, who won for the sixth time in seven games and took two of three from the AL-leading Red Sox.

Ohtani topped Hideki Matsui’s total with the 2004 Yankees by hitting a 433-foot shot to right off Eduardo Rodríguez (6-5), putting the Angels ahead to stay in the fifth inning. The two-way star has 15 homers in his past 20 games.

Andrew Heaney (5-6) pitched six-hit ball into the sixth, and Raisel Iglesias struck out the side in the ninth for his 18th save.

RAYS 4, INDIANS 0

RAYS 8, INDIANS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Five Tampa Bay pitchers combined for seven hitless innings to finish a doubleheader sweep.

Collin McHugh (two perfect innings), Josh Fleming (7-4 after allowing one walk in 2 2/3 innings), Diego Castillo (one out), Matt Wisler (one inning) and Pete Fairbanks (one inning) combined in a game that will not go into the official list of no-hitters because shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules.

Taylot Walls put the Rays up 2-0 in Game 2 on two-out RBI singles off Sam Hentges (1-4) in the second and fourth.

Kevin Kiermaier homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Vidal Bruján had an RBI single in his major league debut, and the Rays win the opener 8-1. Cleveland has lost nine in a row.

Michael Wacha (2-2) allowed one run, four hits and struck out six in six innings. J.C. Mejia (1-4) was the loser.

METS 4, BREWERS 3

BREWERS 5, METS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom allowed home runs to Luis Urías on his fourth pitch and another to Jace Peterson in the fifth. His ERA up to 1.08, deGrom said he will skip the All-Star Game.

DeGrom allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks — his seventh start with double-digit strikeouts this season.

Pinch-hitter José Peraza tied the score with a home run in the seventh off Josh Hader, who had converted 24 consecutive save chances.

Edwin Díaz (3-2) forced in a run by hitting Christian Yelich with a pitch in the eighth, and Jeff McNeil hit a two-run single with no outs in the bottom half off Brent Suter (8-4).

Milwaukee won the second game behind two-run homers by Manny Pina and Urías along with Willy Adames’ solo shot.

Jake Cousins (1-0) got his first big league win by pitching a (perfect fifth in relief of starter Brett Anderson, who threw four innings. Milwaukee allowed three hits . Robert Stock (0-2) gave up two runs in four innings.

CUBS 8, PHILLIES 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson and Nico Hoerner each had two hits and an RBI to help Chicago snap an 11-game losing streak with a win over Philadelphia.

The Cubs raced to an early five-run lead off Wheeler and then added on to halt their skid.

Patrick Wisdom added a two-run double for Chicago. Alec Mills (4-2) allowed three runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Andrew McCutchen had a two-run homer for Philadelphia. Wheeler (6-5) yielded seven runs, four earned, on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

BRAVES 14, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte had a go-ahead, two-run single off Kyle Crick (1-1) in a five-run sixth inning and added a two-run home run as Atlanta avoided a series sweep.

Drew Smyly (7-3) overcame giving up a three-run home run to Jacob Stallings in the first inning to win his fifth straight start. Smyly labored through five innings, allowing nine hits and three walks while striking out four.

YANKEES 5, MARINERS 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Aaron Judge capped New York’s early offensive outburst against Seattle All-Star Yusei Kikuchi with his 20th home run of the season, and the Yankees held on for the win.

For the second straight game, the Yankees scored a flurry of runs in the first two innings. This time they had to withstand Seattle’s late rally.

Judge’s two-run homer was clubbed into the second deck of the left field seats and gave New York a 5-1 lead. Luke Voit had a two-out RBI single and Gleyber Torres followed with a two-run single as the Yankees scored three in the first inning for the second straight game.

Kikuchi (6-4) allowed a season-high five runs and eight hits.

Luis Cessa (2-1) threw 3 1/3 solid innings. He struck out five, but also gave up Tom Murphy’s three-run homer in the sixth inning. Chad Green pitched the ninth for his third save.

NATIONALS 15, PADRES 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star Juan Soto warmed up for the Home Run Derby by hitting a three-run shot in the first inning and Washington pounded Chris Paddack and San Diego.

Paddack (4-6) allowed nine runs, eight earned, and nine hits on 75 pitches in two-plus innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Josh Bell and Starlin Castro hit consecutive two-run singles for Washington. Josh Harrison had an RBI single and two-run double, finishing with three hits and three RBIs.

Corbin (6-7) held the Padres to two runs and seven hits in six innings, with three strikeouts and two walks.

Manny Machado hit an RBI single, Eric Hosmer hit his seventh homer and Trent Grisham added a two-run blast for the Padres.

TIGERS 5, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Pinch-hitter Miguel Cabrera hit a go-ahead infield single off the glove of reliever Joely Rodriguez in the seventh inning, overcoming two homers by Joey Gallo off Casey Mize.

Kyle Funkhouser (3-0) worked two scoreless innings. Gregory Soto, Detroit’s only All-Star pick, got six outs for his seventh save.

Kyle Gibson (6-1) struck out seven but allowed eight hits and five runs over 6 1/3 innings. His ERA jumped from an AL-best 1.98 to 2.29.

WHITE SOX 6, TWINS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lance Lynn (9-3) allowed one run over six innings in his first start since earning a spot on the AL All-Star team and took over the AL ERA lead at 1.99.

Before the game, the White Sox cut outfielder Adam Eaton.

Tim Anderson had four hits and Leury García hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second off Michael Pineda (3-5), then added a run-scoring triple and a single.

Chicago is 10-2 against Minnesota this season, outscoring the Twins 91-47.

REDS 5, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sonny Gray (2-4) gave up two runs and seven hits over seven innings, and Jonathan India hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh off Scott Barlow (2-3).

Art Warren stranded the bases loaded in the eighth by retiring Hunter Dozier on an inning-ending flyout, and Heath Hembree pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

BLUE JAYS 10, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and drove in two runs to increase his major league-leading RBI total to 73, Bo Bichette homered and Toronto breezed past Baltimore.

Guerrero hit RBI singles in the first and fourth innings to help Toronto build a 6-0 lead. He also singled in third inning and finished 3 for 4. Bichette drove in three runs and had three hits, including a two-run drive into the left-field seats.

Hyun Jin Ryu (8-5) gave up five hits and one run in five innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Baltimore starter Matt Harvey (3-10) was tagged for six runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

MARLINS 9, DODGERS 6

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Aguilar hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the ninth inning and Miami beat Los Angeles for the third straight game.

Aguilar drove the sinker from Dodgers reliever Edwin Uceta (0-3) over the wall in left for his 14th homer of the season and first at home.

Zack McKinstry hit a one-out solo homer in the ninth against Miami reliever Anthony Bender (1-0) to tie it at 6-all.

Garrett Cooper had his first career multi-homer game for Miami with solo shots in the first and sixth.

Justin Turner hit a three-run homer and A.J. Pollock and Mookie Betts had solo shots.

ASTROS 4, ATHLETICS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer and Kyle Tucker’s tiebreaking solo shot in the seventh inning lifted Houston over Oakland. The victory was the Astros' sixth straight.

There was one out in the seventh when Tucker connected off Sean Manaea (6-6) on his home run to right-center to put Houston on top.

Blake Taylor (2-2) wriggled out of a a jam in a scoreless seventh for the win. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth to collect his 16th save.

Matt Olson and Elvis Andrus had solo homers for the Athletics, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, ROCKIES 4

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Escobar had a three-run homer among his three hits and Arizona beat Colorado.

The Diamondbacks, owners of the worst record in the majors at 25-63, won consecutive games for the first time since May 10-11, when they beat the Miami Marlins in back-to-back games.

Escobar’s team-leading 19th homer broke open a 3-1 game in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Reliever Matt Peacock (3-6) got the win for Arizona, giving up one run in three innings. Closer Joakim Soria pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela (2-8) took the loss. Ryan McMahon had an RBI double, and C.J. Cron added an RBI single for the Rockies.

GIANTS 5, CARDINALS 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood pitched seven strong innings of three-hit ball, and San Francisco defeated St. Louis.

Darin Ruf homered for San Francisco. Mike Yastrzemski and Donovan Solano doubled in runs as the Giants avoided a three-game sweep.

Dylan Carson had two hits for St. Louis.

Wood (8-3) set down 19 of 22 after allowing Nolan Arenado’s two-out RBI double in the first. He had six strikeouts and two walks and won for the first time in four career starts against the Cardinals. Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 17th save.

St. Louis starter Johan Oviedo (0-5) couldn’t overcome a shaky start. He allowed two runs and three hits in four innings.