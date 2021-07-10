Braves’ Acuña tears knee, will have season-ending surgery

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., center, is carried to a medical cart after trying to make a catch on an inside-the-park home run hit by Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee during Atlanta’s 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

An MRI showed the severity of the injury and the Braves made the announcement shortly shortly midnight.

Acuña had been slated to start in the outfield for the NL All-Star team in Tuesday’s game, his third appearance. He is hitting .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs for the three-time defending NL East champions, who started the day in second place behind the New York Mets.