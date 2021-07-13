Booker and the Suns visit Milwaukee with 2-1 series lead

Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -4; over/under is 220.5

NBA FINALS: Suns lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last matchup 120-100. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win and Chris Paul recorded 19 points in the loss for Phoenix.

The Bucks have gone 26-10 at home. Milwaukee ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 48.8 points per game in the paint led by Antetokounmpo averaging 16.7.

The Suns are 24-12 on the road. Phoenix has a 24-9 record against opponents under .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.1 points, 11 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 22.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Devin Booker is averaging 25.6 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Suns. Paul is averaging 20.7 points and 6.8 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 110 points, 49.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 44.7% shooting.

Suns: Averaging 109.4 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points on 43.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).

Suns: Dario Saric: out for season (knee).