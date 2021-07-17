Montas expected to start for Oakland against Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (45-43, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (53-40, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Cal Quantrill (1-2, 4.23 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (8-7, 4.41 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -165, Indians +147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians head to face the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The Athletics are 28-22 in home games in 2020. Oakland is slugging .407 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a .574 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Indians have gone 21-24 away from home. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .229 batting average as a team this season, Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .264.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-4. Sergio Romo secured his first victory and Jed Lowrie went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Emmanuel Clase registered his fifth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 45 extra base hits and is batting .287.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 19 home runs and is slugging .527.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .228 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Indians: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Mark Canha: (hip).

Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).