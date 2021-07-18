Mariners place Fraley on COVID-19 list after positive test

Seattle Mariners' Jake Fraley hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Mariners outfielder Jake Fraley has been placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive on Saturday.

Fraley did not play in Friday and Saturday's games against the Los Angeles Angels. Manager Scott Servais said after Friday's game that Fraley was under the weather after the initial test was negative.

Servais said before Sunday's game that Fraley was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and that he has been quarantined. Fraley will be quarantined for at least 10 days from the day he first started showing symptoms.

Servais said he is hoping no other players will have to be isolated. Most of the players who were contact traced to Fraley were already vaccinated.

The Mariners had to place four pitchers on the COVID-19 list in late May after a road trip to San Diego with two eventually having to quarantine.

Fraley's case adds to a spike in positive COVID-19 results around Major League Baseball since the All-Star break. The Yankees and Rockies have had coronavirus outbreaks sidelining 10 players and two coaches,

“My concern level is relatively high with what’s going on around the league,” Servais said. “I think we all see what’s going on around our country, there’s been a spike in the COVID cases.”

Fraley is batting .237 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs. Outfielder Dillon Thomas was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to take Fraley's roster spot.