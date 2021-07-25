Titans’ Dupree on PUP list, top draft pick out to start camp

The Tennessee Titans will be missing a couple of key players acquired this offseason to fix their defense at the start of training camp.

The Titans placed outside linebacker Bud Dupree, running back Jeremy McNichols and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo on the physically unable to perform list and put cornerback Caleb Farley and offensive lineman Aaron Brewer on the non-football injury list.

Tennessee signed Dupree in March to a multi-year deal to boost a pass rush that was last until the regular-season finale in sacks and finished ahead of only Cincinnati and Jacksonville in that category. Dupree has eight sacks in 11 games last season before tearing his right ACL.

Farley had been expected to be the top cornerback drafted until he had a second surgery on his back in March to repair a second disk hurt in a weightlifting injury. The Titans took the cornerback out of Virginia Tech at No. 22, and he was recovered enough to take part in walk-through drills during the offseason program.

He is being counted on to earn a starting job in a secondary where Tennessee cut Adoree Jackson and Malcolm Butler in March to create salary cap space.

Each can return to practice at any point during training camp after passing a physical. The Titans report for training camp Tuesday with the first practice Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Abry Jones was put on the reserve/retired list.