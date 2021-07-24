Polanco, Newman lead Pirates to 10-2 romp over Giants

Gregory Polanco homered, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Kevin Newman matched his career high with four hits for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who beat the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants 10-2 on Saturday night.

Polanco lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning, hit an RBI single in the third and then connected for his 11th homer in the fifth, all against Giants starter Kevin Gausman (9-4).

Newman added a two-run single in the fifth off John Brebbia, who relieved Gausman, to give the Pirates a 6-1 lead. The Pirates added three runs in the eighth. The highlight was when Michael Perez hit an RBI triple and scored on Wilmer Difo’s sacrifice fly.

The Pirates outhit the Giants 16-5.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler had outfielder Mike Tauchman pitch the ninth to spare the bullpen. Tauchman allowed one run and three hits.

Pirates starter Wil Crowe (2-5) held San Francisco to two runs and four hits hits in 5 1/3 innings while striking out a career-high nine strikeouts and four walks.

Pittsburgh is 16-6 at Oracle Park dating to 2014.

Gausman, one of the NL's top starters much of the season, absorbed his third loss in four decisions. He gave up six runs and eight hits while walking four and striking out six in 4 1/3 innings.

Gausman worked on his normal four days’ rest after the combination of an emergency medical leave and the All-Star break forced him to pitch on seven days’ rest in his previous outing, a three-inning, two-run effort against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: LHP Steve Brault, who's recovering from a left lat strain, worked four perfect innings in a Friday night start for Triple-A Indianapolis at Toledo. Brault struck out six in what was his third injury rehabilitation stat.

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt, who hasn’t played since June 23 while recovering from right knee inflammation, ran the bases Saturday. But manager Gabe Kapler said he still wasn’t certain when Belt will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment ... SS Brandon Crawford (left oblique) took ground balls. ... OF Jaylin Davis (left hamstring) had a clean session of baserunning and will travel Sunday to Tacoma to join Triple-A Sacramento on a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

The teams will complete their season series against each other on Sunday when San Francisco left-hander Alex Wood (8-3, 3.77 ERA), who has won three consecutive decisions, opposes

Pirates RHP JT Brubaker . Brubaker has 93 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings but has yielded 19 home runs.