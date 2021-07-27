Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday, July 27

Gold medalist Lydia Jacoby, centre, of the United States, stands with silver medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker, left, of South Africa, and bronze medalist Lilly King, of the United States, after the final of the women's 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) AP

A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, July 27, at the Tokyo Games:

___

CANOE SLALOM

WOMEN'S KAYAK FINAL

Germany’s Ricarda Funk has won a surprise gold medal in women’s kayak slalom. Heavy favorite Jessica Fox of Australia slipped to third when she touched two gates on the final run.

Funk took the lead from Spain’s defending gold medalist Maialen Chourraut of Spain with a time of 105.50 seconds on a clean run. Then she had to wait for Fox, who came to the Olympics as the favorite to win gold in both the kayak and canoe slalom events.

Fox, the top-ranked paddler in the world, struggled from the start when she touched the fourth gate of 25 for an immediate 2-second penalty. She was still ripping through the course and her splits were ahead of Funk until she again touched gate No. 24 to earn another penalty.

Fox finished 1.23 seconds off the lead and held her face in her hands at the finish line, knowing she had lost the gold medal. Chourraut took silver.

___

CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

Jolanda Neff won the women’s mountain bike race, leading a Swiss sweep of the medal stand while capping a long comeback from a career-threatening crash in the North Carolina mountains.

Sina Frei and Linda Indergand tried to chase down their countrywoman but never had a chance. They were left battling among themselves, at one point riding side-by-side, before Frei pulled ahead to take silver and left Indergand with bronze.

Neff took the lead when world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot crashed on a slippery section of rocks on the first loop in the mountains southwest of Tokyo.

___

DIVING

WOMEN'S SYNCHRONIZED 10M PLATFORM FINAL

Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi won the women’s 10-meter synchronized platform, giving the diving powerhouse its second gold of the Tokyo Games.

Chen and Zhang totaled 363.78 points over five rounds on Tuesday. They received two perfect 10s for execution on their second dive.

Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the U.S. took silver in just their second competition as a pair. They totaled 310.80.

Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza of Mexico earned bronze at 299.70.

___

EQUESTRIAN

The German dressage team won its ninth gold medal in the past 10 Olympics by beating the United States and Britain for the second straight time.

Isabell Werth earned her seventh gold and equestrian-record 11th medal overall. She had the second-best individual score in the competition. She trailed only teammate Jessica von Bredow-Werndl.

Dorothee Schneider of Germany also rode well three months after a horse she was riding collapsed and died. That left her with a broken collarbone.

The Germans have 13 Olympic titles in team dressage since the event was introduced at the 1928 Amsterdam Games. They have won medals in 16 straight Olympic team competitions.

The United States edged Britain for silver five years after finishing third behind the Brits.

___

FENCING

WOMEN'S EPEE TEAM

Estonia has its first Olympic gold medal in 13 years after Katrina Lehis sealed a tense 36-32 victory over South Korea in the final of women’s team épée fencing.

Individual bronze medalist Lehis was up against No. 2-ranked Choi Injeong in the last bout with scores tied and won 10-6 to take the gold.

The previous time Estonia won an Olympic event was in 2008 when Gerd Kanter took the men’s discus throw.

Italy beat China 23-21 to win the bronze.

___

GYMNASTICS

WOMEN'S FINAL

Angelina Melnikova, a celebrated gymnast from Russia, was gliding around the parallel bars when breaking news started rocketing around the world: her competitor, American superstar Simone Biles, was scratched from the competition.

Melnikova stuck the landing. She clenched her fists near her heart.

They weren’t yet halfway through one of the most anticipated events of the Olympic Games, and the result had become a near certainty: the team from Russia would soon dethrone the Americans, who just days before seemed unbeatable.

In the end, they beat the Americans by 3.5 points, a significant margin in the sport.

They were inspired by the Russian men, who just a day earlier claimed the same victory in the team finals. The country — barred at the Olympics from using its name, flag or anthem over a systemic doping scandal — swept the gymnastics team gold medals, among the most coveted at the Summer Games.

It was the first time either Russian team won gold at the Olympics since shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Their performance Tuesday wasn’t perfect: two of them, back to back, fell off the balance beam. But they recovered and became the first team in 11 years to beat the Americans in any event.

___

JUDO

WOMEN'S 63-KILOGRAM

France’s Clarisse Agbegnenou won her first Olympic gold medal in judo, beating Slovenia’s Tina Trstenjak in the 63-kilogram final at the Budokan.

Agbegnenou won silver in Rio de Janeiro, but the five-time world champion cemented her dominance atop the sport with a waza ari to finish Trstenjak. Agbegnenou, a dual citizen of Togo, also has won four European championships.

Italy’s Maria Centracchio and Canada’s Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard claimed bronze.

MEN'S 81-KILOGRAM

Takanori Nagase has won Japan’s fifth gold medal in judo at the Tokyo Olympics, beating Mongolia’s Saeid Mollaei in the final of the men’s 81-kilogram division.

Nagase improved on his bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro with a strong performance all day at the Budokan. The 2015 world champion had a history of falling short on judo’s biggest stages, but he completed a waza ari 1:43 into golden score to claim the Olympic title.

Belgium’s Matthias Casse and Austria’s Shamil Borchasvili claimed bronze medals. Austria hadn’t won a judo medal since 2008.

___

SHOOTING

MIXED TEAM AIR PISTOL

Pang Wei and Jiang Ranxin defeated Russians Artem Chernousov and Vitalina Batsarashkina to earn gold in 10-meter air pistol mixed team.

Pang and Jiang won the gold medal match 16 rounds to 14, each earning their second medal of the Tokyo Olympics. Pang and Jiang each took bronze in the individual 10-meter air pistol.

China has won seven medals in eight shooting events, including two golds.

Ukrainians Oleh Omelchuk and Olena Kostevych beat Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec in the bronze medal match.

MIXED TEAM 10-METER AIR RIFLE

Yang Haoran and Yang Qian beat Americans Lucas Kozeniesky and Mary Tucker in 10-meter air rifle.

Yang and Yang won the gold medal match 17-13, giving China its eighth medal in nine shooting events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Russians Sergey Kamenskiy and Yulia Karimova won the bronze medal match 17-9 over South Korea’s Kwon Eunji Nam Taeyun.

___

SURFING

MEN'S SURFING

Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira won gold against Kanoa Igarashi of Japan, despite crashing off an air to land on a broken board.

Igarashi, the hometown hero who surfed a career best earlier in the day, won silver.

Australian Owen Wright took home bronze after a close match against top-rated Gabriel Medina.

WOMEN'S SURFING

American Carissa Moore won gold in women's surfing.

She beat Bianca Buitendag of South Africa, who won silver. The 17th-ranked Buitendag pulled off upset after upset to deliver some of the contest’s biggest moments in her path to the Olympic podium.

Japan’s Amuro Tsuzuki took home bronze after handily winning her heat against American Caroline Marks.

___

SWIMMING

MEN'S 200M FREESTYLE

Tom Dean captured the gold in 1 minute, 44.22 seconds, while teammate Duncan Scott picked up the silver in 1:44.26. The bronze went to Brazil’s Fernando Scheffer at 1:44.66.

American Kieran Smith settled for a sixth-place showing after capturing a bronze in the 400 free.

WOMEN'S 100M BACKSTROKE

Kaylee McKeown gave the Australian women another swimming gold medal.

McKeown backed up her status as the world record-holder in the women’s 100-meter backstroke with a winning time of 57.47 seconds. That’s just off the mark she set this year of 57.45.

The silver went to Canada’s Kylie Masse in 57.72, while former world record-holder Regan Smith of the United States settled for the bronze at 58.05.

MEN'S 100M BACKSTROKE

Russian athletes swept the top two spots in the 100-meter backstroke, with Evgeny Rylov claiming the gold medal in 51.98 seconds and teammate Kliment Kolesnikov taking the silver in 52.00. The defending Olympic champion, American Ryan Murphy, settled for the bronze in 52.19.

It was the first backstroke defeat for the U.S. men at the Olympics since the 1992 Barcelona Games. They won 12 straight golds at the last six Olympics, including Murphy’s sweep of the 100- and 200-meter backstroke at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But the streak finally ended at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

WOMEN'S 100M BREASTSTROKE

Seventeen-year-old U.S. high schooler Lydia Jacoby won gold in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, knocking off teammate and defending Olympic champion Lilly King.

Jacoby was the first swimmer from the state ever to make the U.S. Olympic swimming team.

Now, she’s heading back to Anchorage with a gold medal, rallying to win in 1 minute, 4.95 seconds.

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed the silver in 1:05.22, while King gave the Americans another medal by taking the bronze in 1:05.54.

___

SOFTBALL

Japan has won its second straight Olympic softball gold medal, beating the United States 2-0 in an emotional repeat of their 2008 victory in Beijing that again left the Americans in tears.

Yukiko Ueno took a one-hitter into the sixth inning five days after her 39th birthday. Japan snuffed out an American rally attempt with an acrobatic double play in the sixth inning that will long be replayed.

Before 34,046 mostly empty seats Yokohama Stadium, second-ranked Japan pushed across the first earned runs off the top-ranked Americans in the six-game tournament. The U.S. offense sputtered as it did throughout the Olympics, totaling just nine runs.

Earlier in the day, Canada beat Mexico 3-2 for softball bronze.

___

TAEKWONDO

WOMEN’S 67-KILOGRAM

Milica Mandić of Serbia won her second gold medal in women’s 67-kilogram heavyweight taekwondo, beating Lee Dabin of South Korea 10-7 with a last-minute rally.

Mandić also won Olympic gold in London but was eliminated in the quarterfinals in Rio de Janeiro.

The fighters were tied 6-6 in a tactical bout with 35 seconds left but Mandić took the lead with a body punch and went up 9-6 on a body kick with 12 seconds left. She hung on to become Serbia’s second woman to win two taekwondo medals. Tijana Bogdanovic won silver in Rio and bronze earlier in Tokyo.

Althea Laurin of France and Bianca Walkden of Britain claimed bronze.

MEN'S 80-KILOGRAM

Russian athlete Vladislav Larin won the gold medal in men’s 80-kilogram taekwondo with a 15-9 victory over Dejan Georgievski of North Macedonia in the final.

The top-seeded Larin maintained a lead throughout the second half to earn his first Olympic medal in the final bout of the four-day taekwondo tournament.

The 22-year-old Georgievski fell short of gold but still earned North Macedonia’s second-ever Olympic medal and its first silver. Magomed Ibragimov’s bronze medal in wrestling from the 2000 Sydney Games was the only previous Olympic medal for the country that began competition in 1996.

Rafael Alba Castillo of Cuba and In Kyo-don of South Korea won bronze.

___

TRIATHLON

WOMEN'S INDIVIDUAL

Flora Duffy won the Olympic women’s triathlon, earning Bermuda’s first Olympic gold medal and its first medal of any kind since 1976.

Duffy is a two-time former world triathlon series champion. She was competing in her fourth Olympics and is one of just two athletes representing Bermuda in Tokyo.

The start of the race was delayed 15 minutes because of storm conditions around Tokyo Bay. Duffy pumped her arms over her head as she finished the swimming, cycling and running course in 1 hour, 55:36 minutes.

Great Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown won the silver medal and American Katie Zaferes won bronze.

___

WEIGHTLIFTING

WOMEN'S 59-KILOGRAM

Kuo Hsing-Chun won Taiwan’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a dominant performance in the women’s 59-kilogram weightlifting category.

Kuo lifted a total 236 kilograms, beating second-place Polina Guryeva of Turkmenistan by 19kg, but failed on a final attempt to break her own clean and jerk world record.

Japan took its first weightlifting medal of the Tokyo Olympics as Mikiko Andoh lifted a total 214kg for bronze.

WOMEN’S 64-KILOGRAM

Maude Charron of Canada won the weightlifting gold medal in the women’s 64-kilogram category.

Charron lifted a total 236 kilograms in the snatch and clean and jerk to beat Giorgia Bordignon of Italy by 4 kilograms. Chen Wen-Huei earned Taiwan’s second weightlifting medal of the day with 230kg for bronze.

The competition was left wide open without world record holder Deng Wei of China and the usually strong North Korean team.

Charron’s winning total was the same as Taiwanese lifter Kuo Hsing-Chun one weight class lower.