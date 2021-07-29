AUTO RACING: Hamilton closing gap on Verstappen in F1 race

El piloto británico Lewis Hamilton, de Mercedes, celebra en el podio después de ganar en Gran Premio Británico de la Fórmula Uno, en el circuito de Silverstone, Inglaterra, el domingo 18 de julio de 2021. (AP Foto/Jon Super) Foto: AP

All Times EDT

FORMULA ONE

Hungarian Grand Prix

Site: Mogyorod, Hungary.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Hungaroring

Race distance: 70 laps, 190.5 miles.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won after starting on the pole.

Last race: Hamilton, a seven-time series champion, ended a three-race winning streak for points leader Max Verstappen with his eighth career victory in the British Grand Prix.

Fast facts: Hamilton’s victory pulled him within eight of the points lead. Hamilton (4 wins) and Verstappen (5 wins) have won nine of the 10 races run so far this season. ... There are 13 remaining on the schedule, which continues through mid-December. ... Hamilton won three of the first four races on the schedule. Verstappen won four of the next five.

Next race: Aug. 29, Stavelot, ‎Belgium.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Aric Almirola jumped from 27th in the point standings to a berth in the playoffs, outrunning Christopher Bell at New Hampshire for his third career victory.

Next race: Aug. 8, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Christopher Bell won the first two stages and led 151 of 200 laps in his first start in the series since 2019 to win at New Hampshire.

Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Austin Hill earned his first victory of the season after four overtime restarts in the series’ debut on the half-mile dirt track in Knoxville, Iowa.

Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden led 73 laps at Mid-Ohio and won for the first time this year.

Next race: Aug. 8, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car at Sonoma, California.

Next event: Aug. 1, Pomona, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: July 30. Ransomville, New York, and July 31, Weedsport, New York.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars