Busy Nationals deal reliever Daniel Hudson to San Diego

The new-look Nationals have traded right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson to the San Diego Padres in a busy day of moves for retooling Washington, acquiring right-hander Mason Thompson and shortstop Jordy Barley.

San Diego announced the deal late Thursday night out West. Hudson is 4-1 with a 2.20 ERA over 31 outings and 32 2/3 innings, and the Padres will count on him down the stretch as they sit in third place in a tight NL West race behind the San Francisco Giants and the defending World Series champion Dodgers.

Earlier in the day, Washington dealt All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox for a minor league pitcher, and there was speculation Max Scherzer might have made his final start for the Nationals on Thursday and would be headed to the Dodgers along with Trea Turner.

Already dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak on the club that postponed Wednesday's game with the Phillies, Washington also traded closer Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays.