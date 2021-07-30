Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Friday, July 30

Tatjana Schoenmaker, of South Africa, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 200-meter breaststroke final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP

A roundup of gold medals from Friday, July 30, at the Tokyo Games:

ARCHERY

WOMEN'S INDIVIDUAL

An San of South Korea won her third straight archery gold medal via shoot-off in the final of the women’s individual event.

An beat Russian Elena Osipova 6-5. She scored a 10 in the shoot-off — Osipova recorded an 8 — to help her nation remain perfect in archery in Tokyo. An had a part in the mixed and women’s team gold medals as well, with the men’s team also winning. The last archery event will be the men’s individual competition Saturday.

Lucilla Boari of Italy beat Mackenzie Brown of the United States by a 7-1 score for bronze. Brown nearly knocked off An in the semifinals, losing 6-5 in a shoot-off.

BADMINTON

MIXED DOUBLES

The Chinese team of Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping edged China’s Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong, 2-1, for gold in an exciting badminton mixed doubles match.

The match, which lasted a little over an hour, was tight throughout, with both teams exchanging long rallies filled with smashes and lunging, rapid-fire returns.

Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino took bronze in mixed doubles, beating Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong, 2-0.

CANOE SLALOM

MEN'S KAYAK

The Czech Republic’s Jiri Prskavec won the gold medal in the men’s kayak slalom on the final run of the event.

Prskavec’s flawless ride through the rapids at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Center beat silver-medalist Jakub Grigar of Slovakia by 3.22 seconds. Germany’s Hannes Aigner won bronze.

Prskavec is the top-ranked paddler in the world in the event, and his top runs in the semifinals allowed him to start the final in last position so that he would know what time to beat.

CYCLING

MEN'S BMX RACING

Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands won gold in men’s BMX racing, edging Great Britain’s Kye Whyte at the finish line. Carlos Ramirez Yepes of Colombia took bronze.

Reigning men’s gold medalist Connor Fields of the United States did not make it to the finals after a violent crash in the third semifinal heat. He was taken off on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance after crashing on the first turn.

WOMEN'S BMX RACING

Great Britain’s Bethany Shriever spoiled Colombian Mariana Pajon’s bid for a third straight gold medal in BMX racing.

Shriever jumped out to an early lead and held off Pajon at the finish in her first Olympics. Dutch rider Merel Smulders took bronze.

Pajon became the first rider to win two BMX racing gold medals with her victory at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

FENCING

MEN’S EPEE TEAM

Japan became the first Asian nation to win Olympic gold in men’s épée team fencing by beating the Russian team 45-36.

Japan was the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament. Koki Kano beat second-ranked épée fencer Sergey Bida 8-3 in the last bout to seal the victory.

No team from outside Europe had made the podium since Cuba at the 2000 Sydney Games.

South Korea beat China 45-42 for the bronze medal.

JUDO

MEN'S +100KG

Lukáš Krpálek has claimed his second Olympic gold medal in judo for the Czech Republic, winning the talent-stacked men’s heavyweight division with an ippon victory over Georgia’s Guram Tushishvili in the final at the Budokan.

Krpálek won at half-heavyweight in Rio de Janeiro, and he capped an impressive run through the heaviest division in Tokyo by pinning Tushishvili to the mat until he got the finish with 13 seconds left.

French star Teddy Riner’s quest for a record-tying third consecutive Olympic gold medal ended in the quarterfinals with a narrow loss to Russian athlete Tamerlan Bashaev, who then lost a spectacularly well-fought semifinal to Krpálek.

Riner still won his fourth Olympic medal. He claimed bronze with a victory over Hisayoshi Hasagawa, who became only the third of host Japan’s 14 Olympic judokas not to win a medal. Bashaev also won a bronze.

WOMEN'S +78KG

Heavyweight Akira Sone has won Japan’s ninth gold medal in judo at the Tokyo Olympics. She beat Cuban veteran Idalys Ortiz with penalties 4:52 into golden score.

The 21-year-old Sone fought courageously against Ortiz, whose silver is her fourth Olympic medal. She finally won in anticlimactic fashion when Ortiz was penalized for the third time for a false attack after taking two earlier penalties for non-combativity.

Iryna Kindzerska of Azerbaijan and France’s Romane Dicko won bronze for their first Olympic medals.

ROWING

MEN'S EIGHT

New Zealand held off a late charge from Germany over the final 250 meters to win the men’s eight in the final rowing event of the Tokyo Games.

The Kiwi boat beat the Germans by 0.96 seconds. Great Britain rallied late to take bronze in the men’s eight.

The U.S. finished fourth, leaving American rowers without a medal in Tokyo.

WOMEN'S EIGHT

Canada won the rowing women’s eight gold medal by storming to an early lead and holding off New Zealand over the final 200 meters to win.

The victory ended American dominance in the event. The U.S. had won three consecutive Olympic gold medals but fell to fourth at the Sea Forest Waterway. The Americans were dropped by the leaders early and were never in medal position for the entire race.

China finished third for the bronze medal.

MEN'S SINGLE SCULLS

Greece’s Stefanos Ntouskos made a strong closing burst over the the final 250 meters to win the men’s single sculls.

Ntouskas led early only to see Norway’s Kjetil Borch begin to close the gap with 500 meters to go. Ntouskas then found the late power to pull away and build a lead as large as a boat length down the stretch.

Borch won silver. Croatia’s Damir Martin rallied late to take the bronze.

WOMEN'S SINGLE SCULLS

New Zealand’s Emma Twigg won the women’s single sculls. She bolted to an early lead, then finished with a surge over the final 500 meters to dominate.

Twigg had finished fourth in the previous two Olympics but easily shrugged off Russia’s Hanna Prakatsen, who won silver.

Magdalena Lobnig of Austria won bronze.

SHOOTING

WOMEN’S 25-METER PISTOL

Russian shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina has won her second gold and third medal of the Tokyo Olympics, beating Korea’s Kim Minjung in a shoot-off in women’s 25-meter pistol.

Batsarashkina tied Kim with 38 points and won the shoot-off 4-1. China’s Xiao Jiaruxuan took bronze.

Batsarashkina also won gold in 10-meter air pistol and teamed with Artem Chernousov to take silver in 10-meter mixed team air pistol.

SWIMMING

MEN'S 200-METER BACKSTROKE

Russia’s Evgeny Rylov has completed a backstroke sweep at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rylov added the 200-meter backstroke title to his victory in the 100 back, winning with an Olympic-record time of 1 minute, 53.29 seconds.

The silver went to American Ryan Murphy in 1:54.15, while Britain’s Luke Greenbank grabbed the bronze in 1:54.72.

Murphy was a double-gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, extending America’s dominance of the backstroke events that went back to 1992.

Rylov ended the U.S. winning streak with his two golds in Tokyo. Murphy settled for a bronze and silver this time.

WOMEN'S 200-METER BREASTSTROKE

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker has set the first individual swimming world record at the Tokyo Olympics.

She won the women’s 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 18.95 seconds, breaking the mark of 2:19.11 set by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen at the 2013 world championships in Barcelona.

The United States claimed the other two medals. Lilly King set a blistering pace early in the race and held on for a silver in 2:19.92. Annie Lazor grabbed bronze in 2:20.84.

It was the third world record at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, with the first two coming in women’s relays.

WOMEN’S 100-METER FREESTYLE

Emma McKeon earned another gold medal for the Australian women at the Olympic pool, touching first in the 100-meter freestyle with an Olympic-record time of 51.96 seconds. She is only the second woman to break 52 seconds in the sprint.

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey claimed the silver in 52.27, while Aussie Cate Campbell took the bronze in 52.52. American Abbey Weitzeil was last in the eight-woman field.

The Australians have won four individual women’s events at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, in addition to setting a world record in a 4x100 free relay that included both McKeon and Campbell.

MEN'S 200-METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

China’s Wang Shun captured gold in the men’s 200-meter individual medley.

He edged Britain’s Duncan Scott with a time of 1 minute, 55.00 seconds. Scott took the silver in 1:55.28, while the bronze went to Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches in 1:56.17.

It was another disappointment for hometown star Daiya Seto, who didn’t even qualify for the final of his first two events. He finally got through in the 200 IM but missed out on a medal with a fourth-place finish — a mere five-hundredths of a second behind the Swiss bronze medalist.

TABLE TENNIS

MEN’S SINGLES

Ma Long defended his Olympic title in men’s table tennis by beating Chinese teammate Fan Zhendong 11-4, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9, 3-11, 11-7.

Ma’s win marks the fourth straight Olympics that Chinese men have swept the gold and silver medals in singles.

German veteran Dimitrij Ovtcharov won his second bronze medal by beating 19-year-old Lin Yun Ju of Taiwan.

Chen Meng beat Chinese teammate Sun Yingsha on Thursday to take gold in women’s singles. Chinese women have won every gold in singles.

TENNIS

MEN'S DOUBLES

The top-seeded pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic won Olympic gold in men’s doubles tennis.

Mektic and Pavic beat Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 in an all-Croatian final.

The New Zealand team of Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus took bronze by beating Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren of the United States 7-6 (3), 6-2.

TRACK AND FIELD

MEN'S 10,000 METERS

Selemon Barega of Ethiopia won the first track and field gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a victory in the men’s 10,000 meters.

Barega won in 27 minutes, 43.22 seconds to upset world champion and world-record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda. Cheptegei took the silver medal and Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda was third.

Barega won at a largely empty Olympic Stadium. It was the only medal event on the first day of track action.

TRAMPOLINE GYMNASTICS

WOMEN

China took the top of the podium in women’s trampoline, with Zhu Xueying eding teammate Liu Lingling for gold in the finals.

Zhu’s score of 56.635 was just enough to top Liu’s total of 56.350. Bryony Page of Great Britain earned the bronze after taking silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The two medals for the Chinese pushed their total to 13 since the sport was introduced at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, far and away the most in the discipline.