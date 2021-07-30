Alexander-Arnold signs long-term extension with Liverpool

In this file photo dated Wednesday June 2, 2021, England's Trent Alexander-Arnold controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match against Austria at the Riverside stadium in Middlesbrough, England. Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a contract extension to stay with his boyhood club though the 2024-25 season, it is announced Friday July 30, 2021. (Lindsey Parnaby, Pool FILE via AP) AP

Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold signed a contract extension on Friday to stay with his boyhood club though the 2024-25 season.

A “no-brainer" was how he described it.

“It's the only club I’ve ever really known, so to be here for this amount of time and extending to be here for a longer amount of time is amazing for me and my family,” the 22-year-old England international told club media at the team's preseason training camp in Austria.

Liverpool did not disclose contract details, but the right back tweeted: “Signed and sealed. Red born and bred 2025.”

Alexander-Arnold came through Liverpool's academy and made his senior debut in October 2016. He's made 179 total appearances and has been a key part of manager Jurgen Klopp's squad, helping Liverpool end its 30-year Premier League title drought in 2019-20.

He was also a vital cog in Liverpool's run to the Champions League title in 2019, famously taking a quick corner to assist Divock Origi's go-ahead goal against Barcelona in the semifinal second leg at Anfield.

After signing his new deal, Alexander-Arnold has his eye on more trophies.

“It's no longer top four or doing well, Europe and things like that, getting to quarters and semis. We want to be in a title run coming into May, we want to be in the Champions League final, we want to be in the domestic cup finals,” he said.

Liverpool struggled last season but finished third after a late surge.

“That season of not having anything to celebrate at the end of the season was a tough one to take,” he said. "Hopefully it will motivate us to try to get our hands on some more silverware.”

Alexander-Arnold was selected in England's squad for the European Championship but withdrew with a thigh injury.

Liverpool kicks off the new season at newly promoted Norwich on Aug. 14.