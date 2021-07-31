Nani scores in 87th, Orlando City beats Atlanta United 3-2

Orlando City forward Nani, front, takes the ball as Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) is blocked by an official during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP) AP

Nani scored on a late header and Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Friday night to move into second place in the Eastern Conference.

Nani got behind the back line of the defense to finish Silvester van der Water’s in-swinging cross in the 87th minute, giving Orlando (8-4-4) its first lead of the match.

Oriando City tied it at 2 in the 79th minute when van der Water headed down Benji Michel’s header pass.

Josef Martínez scored for Atlanta 48 seconds into the match with a right-footed blast from a step behind the penalty arc.

Kyle Smith tied it at 1 for Orlando in the 43rd minute, heading home Nani’s cross. It was the third goal by an Orlando City defender in the last 87 matches.

Atlanta United (2-6-8) retook the lead in the 66th minute on Marcelino Moreno’s right-footed shot from outside the penalty area.

GALAXY 4, TIMBERS 1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Rayan Raveloson opened the scoring with a bicycle kick in the 27th minute and the LA Galaxy beat Portland.

Jeremy Ebobisse tied it for the Timbers (6-8-1) two minutes later, but the Galaxy (9-6-1) retook the lead for good in the 34th minute on Víctor Vázquez’s header from behind the 6-yard box.

Steve Clark conceded a penalty to Kévin Cabral, and Sacha Kljestan converted from the spot in the 53rd minute to make it 3-1. Samuel Grandsir capped the scoring for Los Angeles in the 56th minute.

NEW YORK CITY FC 4, CREW 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Thiago Andrade had a goal and an assist and New York City FC beat Columbus.

Valentín Castellanos, Keaton Parks and Santiago Rodríguez also scored for NYCFC (8-5-2). Pedro Santos scored on a penalty kick for the Crew (6-4-6) in second-half stoppage time.