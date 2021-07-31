Brubaker expected to start for the Pirates against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (51-52, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (39-64, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-6, 4.37 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-10, 4.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +139, Phillies -159; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Philadelphia will face off on Saturday.

The Pirates are 22-29 in home games in 2020. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .307.

The Phillies are 20-31 on the road. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .395.

The Pirates won the last meeting 7-0. Wil Crowe recorded his third victory and Gregory Polanco went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Vince Velasquez took his sixth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 43 extra base hits and is batting .307.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 50 extra base hits and is batting .240.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .244 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .220 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Freddy Galvis: (quad).