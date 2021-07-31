Heim’s second 2-run HR in 10th lifts Rangers over Mariners

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

Jonah Heim hit his second two-run homer of the game in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Texas Rangers a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

Heim’s homer came off Diego Castillo (2-5), who was acquired Thursday from Tampa Bay and hadn’t given up a run in his previous 11 outings.

Spencer Patton (1-1) earned the win after giving up the tying run in the ninth inning and the then-go-ahead run in the 10th.

J.P. Crawford singled to score Tom Murphy from second in the 10th in Texas’ first save situation after closer Ian Kennedy was traded to Philadelphia in a multi-player deal on Friday afternoon. Ty France led off the Mariners’ ninth with a homer.

Heim led off Texas in the 10th with Andy Ibanez on second.

Heim also hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning off Tyler Anderson to tie the score 2-2. Nathaniel Lowe gave Texas a 3-2 lead in the sixth with an opposite-field single to left off Tyler Anderson, scoring Adolis Garcia, who doubled with a shot that struck the left-field chalk behind third base.

Kyle Seager gave Seattle a 2-0 lead four batters into the game with a two-run homer off Taylor Hearn after what appeared to be an inning-ending double play on a one-out grounder to third base by France. But second baseman Ibanez took his right foot off the bag before catching the throw from Charlie Culberson and relaying to first base, keeping the inning alive with Mitch Haniger at second. Seager then hit a 2-2 slider into the right-field seats.

Hearn was removed after retiring the first two batters in the fourth after 52 pitches, two over his career high, in his fourth career start.

Lowe’s hit ended the day for Anderson, who made his Seattle debut after being acquired Wednesday from Pittsburgh. Anderson, who retired Texas’ first nine batters, allowed three runs on six hits and no walks.

SHORT HOPS

Home-plate umpire Adrian Johnson left the game in the fourth inning with a hip flexor. Second-base umpire Laz Diaz, the crew chief, took Johnson’s place and the game continued with three umpires. … Rangers RHP Spencer Howard, considered the primary prospect acquired in the Philadelphia trade, joined the active roster. RHP Drew Anderson, also in the trade, pitched three scoreless innings. … Texas signed six draftees, topped by eighth-round LHP Larson Kindreich. Second-round OF Adam Zavala remains unsigned going into Sunday’s signing deadline.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: LHP Justus Sheffield (forearm strain) will probably throw a bullpen session early next week before starting a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Mariners LHP Marco Gonzales (3-5, 5.48 ERA) allowed seven runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Rangers in a loss at Seattle on July 3.

Rangers RHP Mike Foltynewicz (2-10, 6.11) has allowed the most homers in the majors (31) and has the third-worst opponents’ batting average among big-league qualifiers (.281). His ERA in four July starts was 10.42.