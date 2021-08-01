Alzolay expected to start for the Cubs against Nationals

Chicago Cubs (51-55, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (48-56, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-11, 4.73 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-7, 5.05 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -119, Cubs +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Willson Contreras and the Cubs will take on the Nationals Sunday.

The Nationals are 28-26 in home games in 2020. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .326, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .415.

The Cubs have gone 20-34 away from home. Chicago has slugged .396 this season. Willson Contreras leads the team with a mark of .434.

The Cubs won the last meeting 6-3. Kyle Hendricks earned his 13th victory and Rafael Ortega went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Joe Ross registered his ninth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 32 extra base hits and is batting .248.

Contreras leads the Cubs with 37 RBIs and is batting .233.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (undisclosed), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).