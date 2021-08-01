Kris Bryant homers in SF debut, Giants beat Astros 5-3

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido, left, and Cincinnati Reds' Max Schrock (32) watch Schrock's home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin) AP

Kris Bryant homered in his Giants debut, a two-out solo shot in the third inning, and San Francisco beat the Houston Astros 5-3 on Sunday.

Darin Ruf also homered for the Giants. They won two of three in the interleague matchup of division leaders and have the best record in the majors at 66-39.

Acquired in a trade from the Chicago Cubs for two minor league prospects just minutes before Friday’s deadline, Bryant was greeted by chants of “KB!, KB!” when he trotted onto the field for pregame warmups and received a standing ovation before his first at-bat. The four-time All-Star was cheered again after striking out swinging.

Those cheers got louder after Bryant crushed an 0-1 pitch from Luis García (7-6) into the left field stands for his 19th home run this season.

Logan Webb (5-3) allowed two runs in six innings to stay unbeaten since May 5. Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

Yuli Gurriel homered for Houston.

YANKEES 3, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Anthony Rizzo continued his remarkable debut with the Yankees with another key hit and New York completed a three-game sweep of Miami.

The partisan New York crowd in Miami finally got to cheer when the Yankees had an eighth-inning rally highlighted by RBI singles from Rizzo and Aaron Judge.

Rizzo, who went to high school in the Miami area, singled home Brett Gardner for the tying run in his third game with the Yankees. The first baseman was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline and hit a homer in each of his first two games with New York before Sunday’s clutch at-bat.

Joely Rodriguez (2-3) got the win in relief, and Aroldis Chapman retired the side in the ninth for his 22nd save. Anthony Bass (1-6) took the loss.

RAYS 3, RED SOX 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan went six strong innings, Brandon Lowe homered and AL East-leading Tampa beat Boston for a three-game sweep.

McClanahan (5-4) allowed one run and four hits, helping the Rays take a 1 1/2-game lead over Boston.

Hunter Renfroe homered for the Red Sox. They have lost a season-high four in a row and five of six.

Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers had consecutive two-out singles in the ninth off Matt Wisler, who then retired J.D. Martinez on a short fly to right for his first save.

Nick Pivetta (8-5) was the loser.

REDS 7, METS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Max Schrock went 5 for 5 with a home run while giving All-Star Joey Votto a break, leading fellow newcomer Vladimir Gutierrez and Cincinnati past New York.

Making his first major league start at first base, the 26-year-old Schrock — who’s also made a relief pitching appearance this year — scored three runs and drove in two.

Votto got a rest from manager David Bell a day after his seven-game home run streak came to an end.

Gutierrez (6-3) allowed three hits in seven innings. His only blemish was a sixth-inning home run to Jeff McNeil.

In his second game with his new team, Javier Baez went hitless in four at-bats for the NL East-leading Mets. Marcus Stroman (7-10) was the loser.

DODGERS 13, DIAMONDBACKS 0

PHOENIX (AP) — Albert Pujols doubled home three runs to cap a five-run second inning, Mookie Betts homered in his return from the injured list and Los Angeles hammered Arizona.

Betts, playing second base, returned to the lineup and had two hits, including his 15th homer of the season in the ninth. Julio Urias (13-3) pitched five scoreless innings.

Pujols’ liner down the left-field line came with two outs on a full-count pitch, the 70th and last of the day from Caleb Smith (3-8). The Diamondbacks lefty lasted just 1 2/3 innings, giving up five runs while walking five and striking out three.

Justin Turner hit his 20th homer.

WHITE SOX 2, INDIANS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Brian Goodwin homered with one out in the ninth inning to lift Chicago past Cleveland.

Goodwin hit a 3-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren (2-4) over the wall in right.

Liam Hendriks (5-2) allowed just one hit in the ninth to complete a scoreless six-inning stint by the Chicago bullpen. Chicago won two of three in the series to extend its AL Central lead to nine games.

Myles Straw homered for the Indians.

BREWERS 2, BRAVES 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Willy Adames hit an early homer off Charlie Morton, Brett Anderson pitched 5 2/3 strong innings and Milwaukee beat Atlanta.

The NL Central-leading Brewers moved 20 games over .500 for the second time this season. They improved to 34-19 away from Milwaukee and have won 13 of 17 road series this season.

Anderson improved to 4-5. Josh Hader, in his first save opportunity since July 8, retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his 22nd save in 23 chances. Morton dropped to 10-4.

BLUE JAYS 5, ROYALS 1

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos pitched six shutout innings in his Toronto debut and the Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep in their first series north of the border since 2019, beating Kansas City.

Marcus Semien and Santiago Espinal homered to back Toronto’s big-name newcomer. Acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline Friday for two minor leaguers, Berríos (8-5) allowed five hits.

Trevor Richards retired all four batters he faced and Tim Mayza got the last five outs as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games.

The Blue Jays returned to Canada on Friday after having played the entire 2020 season and the first half of 2021 in both Buffalo and Dunedin, Florida, because of border restrictions.

Brad Keller (7-10) was the loser.

TIGERS 6, ORIOLES 2

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a two-run double in a three-run first inning and Detroit beat Baltimore.

Detroit earned a split of the four-game series, improving to 30-24 at home this season. The Tigers tied a major league record with 59 home losses in 2019, baseball’s most recent full season.

Erasmo Ramirez (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his first major league win since Sept. 3, 2018, when he beat the Orioles as a member of the Seattle Mariners.

Spenser Watkins (2-2) was the loser.

PHILLIES 15, PIRATES 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning in his Philadelphia debut and got plenty of support to help the Phillies rout Pittsburgh.

J.T. Realmuto had five of the Phillies’ 20 hits, with two doubles and four RBIs. Bryce Harper hit three of Philadelphia’s nine doubles and Jean Segura doubled twice and drove in three runs.

The Phillies got Gibson (7-3) and pitcher Ian Kennedy from Texas in a deadline deal Friday for rookie right-hander Spencer Howard and two other pitching prospects.

Mitch Keller (3-8) was the loser. Michael Perez homered for the Pirates.

CARDINALS 7, TWINS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and rookie Edmundo Sosa homered to help St. Louis beat Minnesota,

Wainwright (9-6) allowed three runs and six hits in an 85-pitch stint. He struck out five and walked one. Alex Reyes picked up his 25th save in 26 opportunities with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Jorge Polanco homered for the Twins. Michael Pineda (4-6) took the loss.

NATIONALS 6, CUBS 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yadiel Hernandez’s solo shot in the ninth inning — his second homer of the day — gave Washington the victory over Chicago.

Hernandez had a four-hit day to help the Nationals overcome three home runs by Rafael Ortega. Chicago following trade deadline selloffs that scattered many of the players who helped both teams win the World Series recently.

Ortega tied a franchise record for homers in a game, leading off with a shot to right-center and adding two-run blasts in the sixth and eighth. He was the first Cub with a three-homer game since Kris Bryant on May 17, 2019, also against the Nationals.

Kyle Finnegan (4-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for Washington. Manuel Rodríguez (0-1) was the loser.

ATHLETICS 8, ANGELS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Yan Gomes homered in his Oakland debut, fellow newcomer Starling Marte had three hits and stole three bases, and the Athletics beat Los Angeles.

Gomes, acquired from Washington at the trade deadline Friday, hit a two-run homer. Marte joined the A’s a couple days earlier in a trade with Miami.

Daulton Jefferies (1-0) earned his first major league victory, allowing three runs and three hits in five innings.

Reid Detmers (0-1) lost in his big league debut. The 22-year-old lefty was the 10th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Matt Olson hit a three-run homer, his 28th, in the third and Gomes connected later in the inning for his 10th and a 5-3 lead. Max Stassi had a two-run homer for the Angels.

RANGERS 4, MARINERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim hit his second walk-off homer in two games right after a tying, two-run shot from Andy Ibánez in the ninth inning, and Texas rallied again to beat Seattle.

Heim and Ibánez connected against reliever Erik Swanson (0-1), who hadn’t allowed a run since now-former Texas slugger Joey Gallo went deep against him in the same ballpark May 8.

Dennis Santana (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for Texas.

PADRES 8, ROCKIES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim homered and drove in three runs, Jake Cronenworth contributed three hits and San Diego beat Colorado.

The Padres were playing their second game since Fernando Tatis Jr. went on the injured list with a shoulder problem.

San Diego’s Craig Stammen (5-2) earned the win in relief, retiring the side in order in the one inning he pitched. Rockies starter Austin Gomber (8-6) lasted only one inning. He threw 40 pitches and gave up four runs, four hits and two walks.

Sam Hilliard hit a solo homer for the Rockies.