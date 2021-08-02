Castellanos scores tying goal for Nashville in MLS debut

Toronto FC's Omar Gonzalez, center left, celebrates with teammate Yeferson Soteldo after scoring the game's opening goal in the first half of an MLS soccer game against Nashville, in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Robert Castellanos scored the tying goal for Nashville in his MLS debut in a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Sunday night.

Castellanos scored in the 41st minute off Dave Romney’s long throw-in. The ball dropped into a group of six players in the penalty box and deflected off Castellanos’ shoulder, beating Alex Bono low to the near post.

Omar Gonzalez scored for Toronto (3-8-5) in the 20th minute.

Nashville (6-1-9) stretched its undefeated streak to eight (4-0-4) with its league-leading ninth tie of the season.

Toronto extended its unbeaten run under interim coach Javier Perez to five games. Toronto is 2-0-3 under the Spaniard who took over July 4 after Chris Armas was fired in the wake of a six-game losing streak.

FIRE 1, UNION 1, TIE

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Przemyslaw Frankowski scored in the 10th minute and 10-man Chicago tied Philadelphia.

Kai Wagner tied it for the Union (6-4-7) on a free kick in the 36th minute after Chicago’s Wyatt Omsberg was given a red card for contact with Cory Burke.

Chicago is 3-9-4.