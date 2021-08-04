Musgrove scheduled to start for Padres at Athletics

San Diego Padres (62-47, third in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (60-48, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (7-7, 3.02 ERA, .96 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-8, 4.08 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -105, Padres -115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and San Diego will play on Wednesday.

The Athletics are 30-25 in home games in 2020. Oakland's lineup has 132 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads them with 28 homers.

The Padres have gone 26-25 away from home. The San Diego offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Adam Frazier leads the team with a mark of .310.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-1. Blake Snell earned his fifth victory and Tommy Pham went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Sean Manaea took his seventh loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 53 extra base hits and is batting .277.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 44 extra base hits and is batting .283.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Padres: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), James Kaprielian: (shoulder), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder).