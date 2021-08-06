Goodwin homers in 10th, White Sox beat Cubs 8-6 at Wrigley

Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin celebrates in the dugout after his two-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Manuel Rodriguez during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox regrouped to beat the Cubs 8-6 on Friday at Wrigley Field after Craig Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team,

Goodwin, who came in to run for Eloy Jiménez in the sixth, broke a 4-all tie with his drive to left-center against Manuel Rodríguez (0-2). Gavin Sheets and Tim Anderson added RBI singles to make it 8-4.

The Cubs cut it to 8-6 in the bottom half on Frank Schwindel’s two-run drive against Garrett Crochet. But the left-hander retired the next three batters.

Liam Hendriks (6-2) got four outs in relief, striking out all four.

The AL Central leaders were sailing along with a 4-1 lead after Lance Lynn pitched into the seventh and Cesar Hernandez homered.

The game turned when Kimbrel came in to start the eighth. The right-hander was dealt to the South Side from the Cubs as part of a selloff that also saw Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez get traded prior to the July 30 deadline. The eight-time All-Star gave up singles to Matt Duffy and Frank Schwindel before Andrew Romine tied it with a three-run shot to right.

YANKEES 3, MARINERS 2, 11 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Brett Gardner singled home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning and surging New York staged two late comebacks before beating Seattle for its fourth straight victory.

Aaron Judge hit a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth and Giancarlo Stanton pulled the Yankees even again with a two-out single in the 10th. New York (60-49) has won seven of eight since the trade deadline to move a season-high 11 games over .500.

With one out in the 11th, the Mariners intentionally walked Rougned Odor for the second time in three innings to face light-hitting catcher Kyle Higashioka. Keynan Middleton (0-2) struck out Higashioka before Gardner lined a 2-2 fastball into center field to score Joey Gallo from second base.

It was the ninth career walk-off hit for Gardner, the longest-tenured Yankees player, and his first since July 2017.

Albert Abreu (1-0) pitched the 11th for his first major league victory.

INDIANS 6, TIGERS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill kept Miguel Cabrera in the ballpark as he nears 500 home runs and shut down the rest of Detroit’s lineup for seven innings, leading Cleveland.

Quantrill (3-2) struck out a career-high 10 and gave up four singles. He retired 15 in a row after allowing a pair of back-to-back hits in the first inning.

Blake Parker gave up a run to the Tigers in the ninth before Emmanuel Clase came on with the bases loaded and struck out two for his 15th save.

Bobby Bradley hit a two-run double off Matt Manning (2-5) as the Indians prevented the improved Tigers from jumping them into second place in the AL Central.

Cabrera went 1 for 3 with a walk and remained at 498 career homers, two shy of becoming the 28th player to reach the hallowed milestone. Cabrera has homered 50 times against the Indians — his most against any team.

PHILLIES 4, METS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, Kyle Gibson pitched six strong innings and drove in the go-ahead run against New York, and Philadelphia won its sixth straight game to take over first place in the NL East.

Didi Gregorius also went deep to help the Phillies extend the longest active winning streak in the majors and move four games above .500.

The Mets, who have lost seven of nine, fell out of first place for the first time since May 7. Jonathan Villar homered in the ninth for New York.

Gibson (8-3) allowed one run and four hits with three strikeouts and four walks. Ian Kennedy recovered from Villar’s leadoff homer in the ninth for his 17th save and first with the Phillies. Marcus Stroman (7-11) was the loser.

REDS 10, PIRATES 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs in his return from the injured list to help Cincinnati rout Pittsburgh.

Tucker Barnhart hit a three-run homer, Jesse Winker and Jonathan India each hit solo homers and the Reds moved within three games of the Padres for the second NL wild-card spot.

Moustakas — who came off the IL on Friday after missing 68 games with a right heel contusion — had a two-run double in his first at-bat. Barnhart’s three-run blast to right capped off a seven-run first inning.

For the sixth time this season, the Reds scored at least 10 runs for Wade Miley (9-4), who allowed only six hits through seven innings. JT Brubaker (4-11) was the loser.

BREWERS 2, GIANTS 1, 10 INNINS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez singled home Avisaíl García in the 10th inning to lift Milwaukee past San Francisco.

Tellez led off by hitting a 1-2 pitch from Jarlin García (3-3) just inside the third-base line and into left field, giving Brewers manager Craig Counsell his 500th career victory.

It marked the second straight game in which Tellez delivered the big hit for the Brewers. He hit a three-run, pinch-hit homer to put Milwaukee ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

Milwaukee’s Brent Suter (11-5) struck out two and retired the side in order in the top of the 10th to strand Alex Dickerson at second base.

The first meeting of the season between the division leaders was a pitching duel featuring Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes and San Francisco’s Logan Webb. The only runs they allowed came on solo shots by the Brewers’ García and the Giants’ Brandon Belt.

BRAVES 8, NATIONALS 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall drove in three runs with two hits and Atlanta turned a catcher’s interference call into a three-run rally to beat Washington for its fourth consecutive victory.

The Braves matched their longest winning streak of the season and are one game behind NL East-leading Philadelphia. The Nationals have lost five in a row.

The Nationals led 3-2 with two outs in the fifth before the catcher’s interference call turned the momentum to the Braves. Jorge Soler was awarded first base after his bat hit the glove of Washington catcher Tres Barrera. The interference call triggered a string of four consecutive hits off Erick Fedde.

Edgar Santana (2-0) recorded the final out in the fifth for the victory. Erick Fedde (4-8) has lost four consecutive decisions.

RAYS 10, ORIOLES 6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered and drove in five runs to to help Tampa Bay beat Baltimore for its sixth victory in eight games.

Manuel Margot had three hits and an RBI for Tampa Bay.

Cruz, who was acquired from the Twins at the trade deadline, tied it at 5 in the sixth with a three-run homer off reliever Conner Greene. With 439th career homers, Cruz tied Paul Konerko for 44th place.

The Rays loaded the bases off Paul Fry (4-4) with no outs in the eighth. Dillon Tate entered and allowed a two-run double to Cruz down the left-field line. Wander Franco drove in two more runs and Margot hit another single to extend the lead to 10-5.

Drew Rasmussen (1-0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings.

Pedro Severino and Austin Hays homered for the Orioles.

BLUE JAYS 12, RED SOX 4

TORONTO (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer, Teoscar Hernández had three hits and three RBIs and Toronto used a nine-run fifth inning to hand Boston its seventh loss in eight games.

Rookie right-hander Alek Manoah (4-1) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings to win for the third time in four starts as Toronto improved to 7-1 since returning north of the border July 30.

Nathan Eovaldi (9-7) was the loser. Hunter Renfroe homered for Boston.

CARDINALS 4, ROYALS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill had a career-high four hits, including a solo home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and St. Louis beat Kansas City.

Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak.

Ryan O’Hearn had a run-scoring triple for the Royals. They were coming off consecutive victories over AL Central-leading Chicago.

O’Neill finished a triple shy of the cycle. He hit his 18th homer of the season leading off the fourth inning.

Wainwright (10-6) allowed two runs on seven hits. He struck out six and walked two. Wainwright improved to 87-45 coming off a Cardinals loss. Alex Reyes picked up his 25th save in 26 chances.

Goldschmidt hit his 18th homer of the season off Mike Minor (8-10) in the first inning.

ROCKIES 14, MARLINS 2

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit two home runs, including a three-run drive in Colorado’s nine-run fourth inning, and the Rockies routed Miami.

Ryan McMahon, Charlie Blackmon and Elias Diaz also homered and the Rockies got another strong outing from German Marquez (10-8). He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven.

Brendan Rodgers had two hits and an RBI to extend his career-high hitting streak to 13 games, Raimel Tapia singled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Miguel Rojas homered off Yency Almonte in the eighth for the Marlins. Catcher Sandy León pitched the bottom of the inning for the Marlins and was tagged for the Rockies’ fifth homer of the night, a two-run drive by McMahon that cleared the wall in straightaway center.

Sandy Alcantara (6-10) was the loser.