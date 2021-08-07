Megill, Mets to take on Suarez, Phillies

New York Mets (56-53, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (57-53, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (1-1, 2.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Phillies: Ranger Suarez (5-3, 1.04 ERA, .79 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -109, Mets -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and New York will meet on Saturday.

The Phillies are 32-21 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .407 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .565 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Mets are 23-33 on the road. New York's lineup has 116 home runs this season, Javier Baez leads the club with 24 homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-2. Kyle Gibson recorded his eighth victory and Didi Gregorius went 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Marcus Stroman took his 11th loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .509.

Baez leads the Mets with 24 home runs and has 69 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .272 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Connor Brogdon: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring).