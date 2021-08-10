Braves beat Reds 3-2 in matchup of 2nd-place teams

Atlanta Braves starter Drew Smyly releases a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer, Stephen Vogt’s bases-loaded walk in the sixth forced in the go-ahead run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 in a matchup of second-place teams on Tuesday night.

Drew Smyly (8-3) recovered after allowing a two-run home run to Aristides Aquino in the second inning. Smyly allowed two runs on only two hits and two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. The left-hander won his sixth consecutive decision.

Will Smith gave up a one-out double to Kyle Farmer in the ninth. Smith walked Eugenio Suárez before pinch-hitter Mike Moustakas hit into a game-ending double play. Smith earned his 23rd save in 26 chances.

Heath Hembree (2-7) and Amir Garrett combined to walk three batters in the sixth, helping the Braves break a 2-2 tie.

TWINS 4, WHITE SOX 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Willians Astudillo hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Dallas Keuchel, and Minnesota stopped Chicago's win streak at four games.

Rookie starter Griffin Jax (3-1) gave the Twins a career-high six innings, after falling behind 3-2 on consecutive homers by Adam Engel and José Abreu in the third. Jax struck out a career-best 10 batters with only one walk.

Keuchel (7-6) gave up four runs in six innings with only one strikeout . The left-hander walked four in six innings.

Luis Arraez had an RBI single and Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his sixth save for the Twins.

RAYS 8, RED SOX 4

BOSTON (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Francisco Mejía singled with the bases loaded in the ninth and Boston’s Hunter Renfroe made a costly error on the play, helping the Rays extend their lead in the AL East to five games.

Mejía delivered a single to right. The ball skipped past Renfroe for an error and that allowed all three runners to score, giving Tampa Bay a 7-4 lead. The Rays added another run on Brandon Lowe’s single.

The Red Sox lost for the 10th time in 12 games.

Brandon Lowe also homered for the Rays, who also got a two-run double from pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi. Andrew Kittredge (8-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief for Tampa Bay.

Matt Barnes (6-5) pitched the ninth for Boston and took his second straight loss. Renfroe hit a three-run homer and Rafael Devers led off the second with his 28th homer of the year.

CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early and St. Louis beat skidding Pittsburgh.

Happ (6-6) retired the first nine batters, then gave up rookie Hoy Park’s first career home run to lead off the fourth inning. He struck out five and walked two.

Relievers Ryan Helsley, Genesis Cabrera and Alex Reyes combined for three hitless innings. Reyes pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 27 chances.

Rookie Dylan Carlson had three of the Cardinals’ eight hits and scored a run.

Brault (0-1) gave up two runs and five hits in five innings in his second start of the season.

ROYALS 8, YANKEES 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice to set a career high with 29 this season, and Kansas City rallied to beat New York.

Perez put the Royals ahead with a two-run blast in the first inning and he tied the game at 4 leading off the sixth. It was the fourth multi-homer game this season and 10th of his career for Perez, who marked the 10th anniversary of his major league debut.

Royals reliever Josh Staumont (2-2) retired all four batters he faced, striking out three.

Nestor Cortes (0-1) allowed seven hits, five runs — four earned — and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings.

Kyle Higashioka hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Yankees.

BREWERS 4, CUBS 2, 1ST GAME

CHICAGO (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Avisail García hit a go-ahead two-run homer and Milwaukee took the opener of a doubleheader against Chicago.

Willy Adames and Lorenzo Cain also went deep for the Brewers, who are a major league-best 35-19 on the road.

Peralta (9-3) allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked two. Devin Williams got the final three outs for his second save.

Frank Schwindel had an RBI double for Chicago, which has dropped five straight. Cubs rookie Justin Steele (2-1) allowed three runs on five hits in first innings during his first career start.

ANGELS 6, BLUE JAYS 3, 1ST GAME

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Justin Upton and Phil Gosselin each had two hits and two RBIs, and Los Angeles beat Toronto in the first game of an unusual doubleheader.

Toronto batted last and was the “home” team at Angel Stadium in the first game, a makeup from an April 11 rainout. In the nightcap, the Angels were the home team. Both games were scheduled for seven innings under pandemic rules.

Junior Guerra (3-2) got the win with a scoreless sixth, and Raisel Iglesias retired the side in the seventh for his 25th save.

Marcus Semien had three hits, including an RBI double, for the Blue Jays.

Steven Matz (9-7) went 4 1/3 innings for Toronto. He was charged with four runs (two earned) and six hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked three.

ATHLETICS 4, INDIANS 3, 10 INNINGS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit an RBI double in the 10th inning and Oakland extended its winning streak to five games.

Indians reliever Nick Wittgren (2-5) retired the first two batters in the 10th before intentionally walking Matt Olson. Lowrie followed with a double to left field, scoring automatic runner Elvis Andrus.

Lou Trivino (5-4) pitched a scoreless ninth and Andrew Chafin earned his first save of the season.

A’s relievers Burch Smith, A.J. Puk, Yusmeiro Petit, Sergio Romo, Trivino and Chafin held Cleveland hitless for the final six innings.

Seth Brown homered, singled and stole a base for Oakland, which began its second 10-game road trip of the summer.

Amed Rosario and Myles Straw each had two hits for Cleveland.

ASTROS 5, ROCKIES 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Odorizzi and four relievers combined on a five-hit shutout, Taylor Jones had a two-run double and Houston snapped Colorado's four-game winning streak.

Houston got to Colorado starter Jon Gray (7-8) in the fourth, scoring three runs. Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and Jones followed with his double. Jones and McCormick each finished with two hits. Michael Brantley had an RBI double in the fifth, and José Altuve added an RBI single in the sixth.

Odorizzi (5-6) scattered three hits and struck out three in five innings.

Gray allowed four runs on six hits with nine strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

NATIONALS 3, METS 1, SUSPENDED

NEW YORK (AP) — The series opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was suspended in the top of the second inning Tuesday night because of rain.

Washington is ahead 3-1 on the strength of a three-run homer from Juan Soto in his return to the starting lineup. Play will resume Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., and the game will remain scheduled for nine innings.