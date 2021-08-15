Barrios, Galván score to help Rapids beat Dynamo 3-1

Houston Dynamo midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla, center, reacts as he was tripped by Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki (9), next to Rapids forward Diego Rubio (11) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) AP

Michael Barrios and Braian Galván scored in the second half to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Houston Dynamo 3-1 on Saturday night.

Colorado (9-4-4) is unbeaten, with two wins, in its last three games and has just one loss in its last eight.

The Dynamo (3-7-9) are winless in their last 12 games dating to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on May 22.

Mark-Anthony Kaye played a low cross through the area and Barrios put away a one-touch shot to give the Rapids a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute.

Lalas Abubakar headed home a corner kick by Jack Price to give the Rapids a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, and Fafà Picault converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time for Houston (3-7-9).

Galván capped the scoring when he side-netted a left-footer from the right side of the penalty area in the 80th minute.