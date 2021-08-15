Bosz awaits 1st win as Lyon coach after 3-0 loss at Angers

Marseille's Dimitri Payet celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Bordeaux at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) AP

Fired by his previous club, Lyon's new coach Peter Bosz is still without a win after a resounding 3-0 loss at Angers in the French league on Sunday.

Since replacing Rudi Garcia at Lyon, Bosz has one point from two matches.

Bosz was dismissed by Bayer Leverkusen in March following a run of four wins in 17 games overall.

He was angry with the attitude of his players against Angers.

“Angers played as a team today and we were 11 players doing their own thing,” he said. “I didn't see a team that wanted to win, and this disturbs me.”

Angers had to replace 10-year coach Stephane Moulin during the offseason and went for Gerard Baticle, a former Auxerre striker who was an assistant coach with Lyon for the past 10 years.

This is Baticle's first big managerial job, and his side has won both games, with five goals scored and none conceded.

Former Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal scored in the 19th minute, 17-year-old forward Mohamed-Ali Cho pressured center half Marcelo into an own-goal in the 52nd, and midfielder Azzedine Ounahi wrapped it up following good work from winger Jimmy Cabot.

Promoted Clermont joined Angers and Paris Saint-Germain on six points after winning 2-0 at home to promoted Troyes.

Emerging striker Mohamed Bayo grabbed both goals to make it three in two games. He was the second tier's top scorer last season with 22 goals.

Later Sunday, Marseille was looking for its second win when it hosted Bordeaux.

OTHER MATCHES

Forward Wahbi Khazri scored in the first minute as Saint-Etienne drew 2-2 at Lens.

Striker Ignatius Ganago equalized for Lens in the 35th, but forward Denis Bouanga put the visitors ahead shortly after the break before captain Seko Fofana earned Lens a point.

Montpellier led 1-0, trailed 2-1 and led 3-2 at the break, before conceding a late equalizer in a 3-3 draw at Reims.

Having needed a promotion-relegation playoff to stay in the top flight last season, Nantes is looking confident after a 2-0 home win against Metz.

Brest scored a stoppage-time goal to earn a 1-1 home draw with Rennes.

On Saturday, PSG presented Lionel Messi to the home crowd and he watched his new teammates beat Strasbourg 4-2.