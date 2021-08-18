Sports

Arizona Coyotes to host rookie tournament with 6 teams

The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz.

The Arizona Coyotes will host a “Rookie Faceoff” tournament in the desert next month.

The team announced Wednesday the six-team tournament will be held Sept. 17-20 at Gila River Arena and Ice Den Scottsdale, the Coyotes' practice facility.

The tournament will include Pacific Division teams Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Jose and Vegas, along with Arizona and Colorado of the Central Division. It will include the top prospects from each team.

The Coyotes will play three games at Gila River Arena, their home arena, and ticket proceeds will go to the Arizona Coyotes Foundation.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

MLB Baseball-INACTIVE

Michael Hermosillo grew up a Cubs fan, and his 1st hit for his home-state team is a home run in a win over Reds

Sports

Connecticut hoops recruit signs to play for Miami Hurricanes

August 18, 2021 5:19 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service