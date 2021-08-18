Barco, Atlanta United beat Toronto 1-0 for 3rd straight win

Sports

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez has his shot blocked by Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Ezequiel Barco scored in the 20th minute to help Atlanta United beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (5-6-9) has won three in a row following a 12-game winless streak and is unbeaten in its last four.

Brooks Lennon played an arcing ball from well beyond midfield to Barco near the top of the box, where he beat a defender before bending an arcing shot inside the far post.

Toronto (3-11-6) is winless, with three losses, in its last five games and has an MLS-low 15 points.

